Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system microwave accessible internet access

Important Special RestrictionsThis unit is subject to special restrictions by the City of San Francisco. The deed restrictions stipulate that the unit must be permanently restricted to occupancy by a tenant who is 62 years or older or physically handicapped. Applications for this unit are limited to those 62 or older or have a documented physical handicap.