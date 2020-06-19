161 Gilbert St 16

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Beautiful Loft Apartment/Commercial space in SOMA - Property Id: 279032



Located on a quiet street in SOMA, this spectacular live/work loft features 1BR, 1BA, soaring double height ceilings, maple hardwood floors, and a beautiful large walk-out private terrace.

The open-plan kitchen showcases stone counters, recessed lighting, custom glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.

The dramatic dining room easily accommodates a large dining table prefect for entertaining and the spacious living room offers a sophisticated space with gorgeous outlooks to the landscaped terrace.

This wonderful property features 1 car garage parking, deeded storage space, and is conveniently located just steps from neighborhood restaurants, cafes, bars, and clubs.



What I Love About The Home

It has soaring ceilings, skylights and has a great amount of natural light.



Appliances included:

Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, fireplace, ceiling fan

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279032

