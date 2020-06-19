161 Gilbert St 16

Amenities
Beautiful Loft Apartment/Commercial space in SOMA - Property Id: 279032
Located on a quiet street in SOMA, this spectacular live/work loft features 1BR, 1BA, soaring double height ceilings, maple hardwood floors, and a beautiful large walk-out private terrace.
The open-plan kitchen showcases stone counters, recessed lighting, custom glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.
The dramatic dining room easily accommodates a large dining table prefect for entertaining and the spacious living room offers a sophisticated space with gorgeous outlooks to the landscaped terrace.
This wonderful property features 1 car garage parking, deeded storage space, and is conveniently located just steps from neighborhood restaurants, cafes, bars, and clubs.
What I Love About The Home
It has soaring ceilings, skylights and has a great amount of natural light.
Appliances included:
Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, fireplace, ceiling fan
