Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

161 Gilbert St 16

161 Gilbert Street · (415) 818-4231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 Gilbert Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 16 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Loft Apartment/Commercial space in SOMA - Property Id: 279032

Located on a quiet street in SOMA, this spectacular live/work loft features 1BR, 1BA, soaring double height ceilings, maple hardwood floors, and a beautiful large walk-out private terrace.
The open-plan kitchen showcases stone counters, recessed lighting, custom glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.
The dramatic dining room easily accommodates a large dining table prefect for entertaining and the spacious living room offers a sophisticated space with gorgeous outlooks to the landscaped terrace.
This wonderful property features 1 car garage parking, deeded storage space, and is conveniently located just steps from neighborhood restaurants, cafes, bars, and clubs.

What I Love About The Home
It has soaring ceilings, skylights and has a great amount of natural light.

Appliances included:
Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, fireplace, ceiling fan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279032
Property Id 279032

(RLNE5773547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Gilbert St 16 have any available units?
161 Gilbert St 16 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Gilbert St 16 have?
Some of 161 Gilbert St 16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Gilbert St 16 currently offering any rent specials?
161 Gilbert St 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Gilbert St 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Gilbert St 16 is pet friendly.
Does 161 Gilbert St 16 offer parking?
Yes, 161 Gilbert St 16 does offer parking.
Does 161 Gilbert St 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Gilbert St 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Gilbert St 16 have a pool?
No, 161 Gilbert St 16 does not have a pool.
Does 161 Gilbert St 16 have accessible units?
No, 161 Gilbert St 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Gilbert St 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Gilbert St 16 has units with dishwashers.
