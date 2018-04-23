Amenities
Spacious, updated and convenient. This immaculate condo is located in one of SF's most desirable neighborhoods. Coffee houses, bart, restaurants and local shops are just blocks away. Key Features: - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Private patio - Brand new hardwood floors - Newer appliances Building Features: - Large common deck with Views - Laundry in building Location: - 1587 15th St #204 - Mission Neighborhood - Walkscore: 99! Bike Score: 98! Ride Score= 100! - 1 block to bart (16th St & Mission) - Very convenient freeway access to 101 Key Terms: - Security deposit is $4,000 - One car parking is available for $200 / month - Owner pays water and garbage - Bike storage available - There is a $100 move/in out fee and $500 refundable deposit required by the building HOA. - Sorry, no pets prefered - Available June 1st 2020
Terms: One year lease