All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1587 15th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1587 15th St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

1587 15th St.

1587 15th Street · (650) 761-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1587 15th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Spacious, updated and convenient. This immaculate condo is located in one of SF's most desirable neighborhoods. Coffee houses, bart, restaurants and local shops are just blocks away. Key Features: - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Private patio - Brand new hardwood floors - Newer appliances Building Features: - Large common deck with Views - Laundry in building Location: - 1587 15th St #204 - Mission Neighborhood - Walkscore: 99! Bike Score: 98! Ride Score= 100! - 1 block to bart (16th St & Mission) - Very convenient freeway access to 101 Key Terms: - Security deposit is $4,000 - One car parking is available for $200 / month - Owner pays water and garbage - Bike storage available - There is a $100 move/in out fee and $500 refundable deposit required by the building HOA. - Sorry, no pets prefered - Available June 1st 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 15th St. have any available units?
1587 15th St. has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1587 15th St. have?
Some of 1587 15th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 15th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1587 15th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 15th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1587 15th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1587 15th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1587 15th St. does offer parking.
Does 1587 15th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 15th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 15th St. have a pool?
No, 1587 15th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1587 15th St. have accessible units?
No, 1587 15th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 15th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1587 15th St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1587 15th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
969 BUSH
969 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
310 6TH AVENUE Apartments
310 6th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
Lantern Lofts
1168 Folsom Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity