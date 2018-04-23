Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Spacious, updated and convenient. This immaculate condo is located in one of SF's most desirable neighborhoods. Coffee houses, bart, restaurants and local shops are just blocks away. Key Features: - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Private patio - Brand new hardwood floors - Newer appliances Building Features: - Large common deck with Views - Laundry in building Location: - 1587 15th St #204 - Mission Neighborhood - Walkscore: 99! Bike Score: 98! Ride Score= 100! - 1 block to bart (16th St & Mission) - Very convenient freeway access to 101 Key Terms: - Security deposit is $4,000 - One car parking is available for $200 / month - Owner pays water and garbage - Bike storage available - There is a $100 move/in out fee and $500 refundable deposit required by the building HOA. - Sorry, no pets prefered - Available June 1st 2020



Terms: One year lease