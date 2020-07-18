All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:34 AM

1549 Franklin Street

1549 Franklin Street · (415) 688-2168
Location

1549 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Cathedral Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1549 Franklin Street is a 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom flat in Pacific Heights District in San Francisco located just 1 block from Whole Foods Market, walking distance to restaurants, shops, and services. It includes newer carpeting, newer hardwood floors all throughout, newer windows in the kitchen and family room, and shower fixture in the main bathroom. Bright and airy with plenty of natural light compliments of the large bay windows by the living room, and all throughout. This apartment unit also has high ceilings and a remodeled kitchen with new appliances. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your laundry needs. Water, sewer and PG&E are paid directly by the tenant and the owner pays for garbage. Pet is subject to the owner's approval with references, and if approved a deposit of $300.00 with an additional rent of $40/month for cats; dogs, however, a deposit of $450.00 with an additional $75/month. Street parking only.
Available Now!

***AVOID SCAMMERS!***
INTERESTED WITH THIS LISTING? CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS at 415-661-3860.

Application Fee: $30.00
Holding Deposit: $1,448.75
Security Deposit: $8,692.50
12-month Lease Minimum
1.5-month Security Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Franklin Street have any available units?
1549 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 Franklin Street have?
Some of 1549 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1549 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 1549 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1549 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1549 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 1549 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 1549 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

