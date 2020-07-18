Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1549 Franklin Street is a 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom flat in Pacific Heights District in San Francisco located just 1 block from Whole Foods Market, walking distance to restaurants, shops, and services. It includes newer carpeting, newer hardwood floors all throughout, newer windows in the kitchen and family room, and shower fixture in the main bathroom. Bright and airy with plenty of natural light compliments of the large bay windows by the living room, and all throughout. This apartment unit also has high ceilings and a remodeled kitchen with new appliances. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your laundry needs. Water, sewer and PG&E are paid directly by the tenant and the owner pays for garbage. Pet is subject to the owner's approval with references, and if approved a deposit of $300.00 with an additional rent of $40/month for cats; dogs, however, a deposit of $450.00 with an additional $75/month. Street parking only.

Available Now!



Application Fee: $30.00



Application Fee: $30.00

Holding Deposit: $1,448.75

Security Deposit: $8,692.50

12-month Lease Minimum

1.5-month Security Deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.