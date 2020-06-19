All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1525 Noe St.

1525 Noe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Noe Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Noe Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home available for rent in desirable Noe Valley. This property has been recently renovated to include all the necessary modern features while still encompassing the classic look and period details of the home. The property offers lovely spaces with a master suite with en suite bathroom, wine den, beautiful back yard and a private deck surrounded by sweeping views. Additional features include, hardwood floors, high ceilings, backyard with fire-pit, modern eat-in kitchen with gas range, Key Features - Three Bedrooms - Two Bathrooms - Modern Renovation - Eat-in Kitchen - Manicured backyard with Fire pit - Bright and Spacious - Hardwood Floors - Beautiful views - Private Deck - In-unit Laundry - Garaged Parking Key Terms - Delivered Unfurnished, Pet Negotiable, 12 Month Minimum Lease, Utilities paid for by tenant

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Noe St. have any available units?
1525 Noe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Noe St. have?
Some of 1525 Noe St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Noe St. currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Noe St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Noe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Noe St. is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Noe St. offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Noe St. does offer parking.
Does 1525 Noe St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Noe St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Noe St. have a pool?
No, 1525 Noe St. does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Noe St. have accessible units?
No, 1525 Noe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Noe St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Noe St. has units with dishwashers.
