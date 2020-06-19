1525 Noe St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Beautiful single family home available for rent in desirable Noe Valley. This property has been recently renovated to include all the necessary modern features while still encompassing the classic look and period details of the home. The property offers lovely spaces with a master suite with en suite bathroom, wine den, beautiful back yard and a private deck surrounded by sweeping views. Additional features include, hardwood floors, high ceilings, backyard with fire-pit, modern eat-in kitchen with gas range, Key Features - Three Bedrooms - Two Bathrooms - Modern Renovation - Eat-in Kitchen - Manicured backyard with Fire pit - Bright and Spacious - Hardwood Floors - Beautiful views - Private Deck - In-unit Laundry - Garaged Parking Key Terms - Delivered Unfurnished, Pet Negotiable, 12 Month Minimum Lease, Utilities paid for by tenant



Terms: One year lease