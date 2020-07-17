Amenities

Russian Hill 1 Bedroom/HDWD Flrs/Cat ok - Description:

PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $2,600/mo.

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1 (large)

Parking: 1 Spot $300/1 spot $200

Pet: 1-2 Cats

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water, heat & garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood floors

Laundry: In-bldg

Amenities: Gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, multiple closets, updated kitchen cabinetry.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Welcome to the Russian Hill lifestyle! Everything the city has to offer is just a few steps away from this neighborhood at 1525 Larkin Street. This bright, mid-floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment offers you a comfortable contemporary spot with hardwood floors, an abundance of light from the front living-dining room combo that has views of mature trees. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove and updated cabinetry. New washer/dryer located downstairs in the building, bike storage & car parking available for an additional fee. Walkscore 100! Transport 75 & Bikescore is 79.



This neighborhood is typically sunny and you can accomplish everything on foot within 2 blocks of this SF location -no joke! A typical weekend could be - stocking up on groceries at Trader Joe's, breakfast at Toast for omlette or stack of pancakes, basketball/playground mid-day, a salad or fried chicken sandwich at Blue Barn for lunch and dinner options like Thai Thai or if you prefer BBQ, then stop in at Hahn's Hibachi - this is only describing a few tasty delights...so many places to choose from nearby & pubs/cocktails too! Do I have to paint a better picture? The location speaks for itself - Google it! If you'd like to tour - call me...I can send a virtual tour or show you in less than 24 hours. Stop looking and start living! Available now. Bonus - Bob's Donuts is around the corner!!!



If you like great food, FUN, art, easy & convenient transportation access, shopping-on your doorstep...then you are gonna LOVE living here! COVID19 health guidelines followed. Thank you



Text me for a virtual walk through video. I will send it directly. Stop Looking & Start Living...call/text me today for a private tour!



Details:

1 bed/1bath

Washer/dryer in-bldg

Water, garbage, heat included

Parking spot additional $300

2 Cats ok



Rental Terms:

· Rent: $2600

· Application Fee: $40.00

· Security Deposit: $2600



No Dogs Allowed



