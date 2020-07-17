All apartments in San Francisco
1525 Larkin Street

1525 Larkin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
Russian Hill 1 Bedroom/HDWD Flrs/Cat ok - Description:
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $2,600/mo.
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1 (large)
Parking: 1 Spot $300/1 spot $200
Pet: 1-2 Cats
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, heat & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood floors
Laundry: In-bldg
Amenities: Gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, multiple closets, updated kitchen cabinetry.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Welcome to the Russian Hill lifestyle! Everything the city has to offer is just a few steps away from this neighborhood at 1525 Larkin Street. This bright, mid-floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment offers you a comfortable contemporary spot with hardwood floors, an abundance of light from the front living-dining room combo that has views of mature trees. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove and updated cabinetry. New washer/dryer located downstairs in the building, bike storage & car parking available for an additional fee. Walkscore 100! Transport 75 & Bikescore is 79.

This neighborhood is typically sunny and you can accomplish everything on foot within 2 blocks of this SF location -no joke! A typical weekend could be - stocking up on groceries at Trader Joe's, breakfast at Toast for omlette or stack of pancakes, basketball/playground mid-day, a salad or fried chicken sandwich at Blue Barn for lunch and dinner options like Thai Thai or if you prefer BBQ, then stop in at Hahn's Hibachi - this is only describing a few tasty delights...so many places to choose from nearby & pubs/cocktails too! Do I have to paint a better picture? The location speaks for itself - Google it! If you'd like to tour - call me...I can send a virtual tour or show you in less than 24 hours. Stop looking and start living! Available now. Bonus - Bob's Donuts is around the corner!!!

If you like great food, FUN, art, easy & convenient transportation access, shopping-on your doorstep...then you are gonna LOVE living here! COVID19 health guidelines followed. Thank you

Text me for a virtual walk through video. I will send it directly. Stop Looking & Start Living...call/text me today for a private tour!

Details:
1 bed/1bath
Washer/dryer in-bldg
Water, garbage, heat included
Parking spot additional $300
2 Cats ok

Rental Terms:
· Rent: $2600
· Application Fee: $40.00
· Security Deposit: $2600

cell: (415) 756-8887
stephanie@vanguardsf.com
Buy | Rent | Sell
www.callStephanie.com
Vanguard Properties
DRE #01850093

Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Larkin Street have any available units?
1525 Larkin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Larkin Street have?
Some of 1525 Larkin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Larkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Larkin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Larkin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Larkin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Larkin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Larkin Street offers parking.
Does 1525 Larkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Larkin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Larkin Street have a pool?
No, 1525 Larkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Larkin Street have accessible units?
No, 1525 Larkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Larkin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Larkin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

