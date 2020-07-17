150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Sunny 3BD/ 2BA Three Floor Home at top of Glen Park Canyon - JGPM - VIEW THE 3D TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/9357ba33-3b13-40b0-a80e-9074b1473714



REQUEST AN IN-PERSON VIEWING: https://www.jacksongroup.net/vacancy-showing-request



DETAILS

• Master Suite on Top Floor

• Hardwood Floors

• Three (3) Floors

• Large, Open Windows

* Eat-In Kitchen

• Two (2) Car Garage Parking

• Washer & Dryer

• Downstairs full garage with supple storage space

• Large Multi-Tier Rear Yard



TERMS

• Tenant pays ALL Utilities

• Owner seeks One (1) Year Lease

• Non-Smoking

• No Pets.



READ THIS BEFORE APPLYING, ANY APPLICATION MISSING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED!



1. All applicants must view the unit prior to applying and confirm viewing to Jackson Group Property Management, Inc. Any applications received prior to showings or appointment will receive no special privilege or bearing on rental decision.

2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

4. Applicants must provide copies of last two (2) most recent bank statements.

5. Application fee must be submitted with each application, any persons over the age of 18 will need to view and apply.

6. If accepted, tenant to provide proof of renters insurance within 30 days.

7. If accepted, you will need to sign and deliver a holding deposit within 24 hours, otherwise the unit will be deemed to be still on the market.



Please ensure you submit the above information attached to the online application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880738)