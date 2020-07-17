All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard

150 O'shaughnessy Boulevard · (415) 379-9035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

150 O'shaughnessy Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94127
Miraloma Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard · Avail. now

$4,500

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunny 3BD/ 2BA Three Floor Home at top of Glen Park Canyon - JGPM - VIEW THE 3D TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/9357ba33-3b13-40b0-a80e-9074b1473714

REQUEST AN IN-PERSON VIEWING: https://www.jacksongroup.net/vacancy-showing-request

DETAILS
• Master Suite on Top Floor
• Hardwood Floors
• Three (3) Floors
• Large, Open Windows
* Eat-In Kitchen
• Two (2) Car Garage Parking
• Washer & Dryer
• Downstairs full garage with supple storage space
• Large Multi-Tier Rear Yard

TERMS
• Tenant pays ALL Utilities
• Owner seeks One (1) Year Lease
• Non-Smoking
• No Pets.

READ THIS BEFORE APPLYING, ANY APPLICATION MISSING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED!

1. All applicants must view the unit prior to applying and confirm viewing to Jackson Group Property Management, Inc. Any applications received prior to showings or appointment will receive no special privilege or bearing on rental decision.
2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
4. Applicants must provide copies of last two (2) most recent bank statements.
5. Application fee must be submitted with each application, any persons over the age of 18 will need to view and apply.
6. If accepted, tenant to provide proof of renters insurance within 30 days.
7. If accepted, you will need to sign and deliver a holding deposit within 24 hours, otherwise the unit will be deemed to be still on the market.

Please ensure you submit the above information attached to the online application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard have any available units?
150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard offers parking.
Does 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard have a pool?
No, 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 150 O'Shaughnessy Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3474 17th St
3474 17th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave
San Francisco, CA 94114
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1127-1133 KEARNY
1127 Kearny Street
San Francisco, CA 94133

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity