Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1463 Lombard St

1463 Lombard Street · (413) 775-3815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1463 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Union Street

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3995 · Avail. now

$3,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
1463 Lombard Unit # 305 - Property Id: 293485

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment available at 1463 Lombard apartment for $3995 including heat, water, garbage and WiFi. Security system, beautiful lobby, and a furnished rooftop deck! Each unit has brand new Miele appliances, radiant floor heating, deep bathtub, washer/dryer and a dishwasher in each unit. Each unit comes with a bike rack that holds 2 bikes, and we have garage parking for an extra fee. Well behaved pets will be considered.

Check out our beautiful furnished roof top deck with 360 degree views of San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge and Mount Tam!
Property Id 293485

(RLNE5833546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 Lombard St have any available units?
1463 Lombard St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 Lombard St have?
Some of 1463 Lombard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
1463 Lombard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 Lombard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1463 Lombard St is pet friendly.
Does 1463 Lombard St offer parking?
Yes, 1463 Lombard St does offer parking.
Does 1463 Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1463 Lombard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 Lombard St have a pool?
No, 1463 Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 1463 Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 1463 Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 Lombard St has units with dishwashers.
