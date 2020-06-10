1463 Lombard St

Amenities
1463 Lombard Unit # 305 - Property Id: 293485
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment available at 1463 Lombard apartment for $3995 including heat, water, garbage and WiFi. Security system, beautiful lobby, and a furnished rooftop deck! Each unit has brand new Miele appliances, radiant floor heating, deep bathtub, washer/dryer and a dishwasher in each unit. Each unit comes with a bike rack that holds 2 bikes, and we have garage parking for an extra fee. Well behaved pets will be considered.
Check out our beautiful furnished roof top deck with 360 degree views of San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge and Mount Tam!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293485
