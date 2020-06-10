1463 Lombard St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage garage internet access lobby

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment available at 1463 Lombard apartment for $3995 including heat, water, garbage and WiFi. Security system, beautiful lobby, and a furnished rooftop deck! Each unit has brand new Miele appliances, radiant floor heating, deep bathtub, washer/dryer and a dishwasher in each unit. Each unit comes with a bike rack that holds 2 bikes, and we have garage parking for an extra fee. Well behaved pets will be considered.



Check out our beautiful furnished roof top deck with 360 degree views of San Francisco, Golden Gate Bridge and Mount Tam!

