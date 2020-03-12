1426 Grove St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available June 25th 1426 Grove SHOWING SCHEDULE: http://www.rentalsinsf.com/listings/showing-schedule/ Hardwood wood floors throughout, two spacious bedrooms at the rear of the building overlooks a shared patio. There is a galley kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, disposal and fridge and opens up into the living room. Located just a few blocks from the Divisadero corridors, you will find amazing restaurants such as Bar Crudo, NOPA, Little Star Pizza and so much more. Choose between Bi-Rite and Falletti's for groceries and Pete's Coffee and Tea, Bean bag Cafe and the Mills are the local's favorite coffee houses. - Security deposit is 1.5x rent (approx) - Owner pays water and garbage - Laundry in unit - Pet Friendly - Street parking - Non smoking unit Location: The North Panhandle neighborhood has quickly become a household name in San Francisco, although it is better known as NoPa. NoPa s borders surround mostly residential properties, but its key location is convenient to some of the city s most popular destination restaurants and a growing number of storefronts. The eastern border runs along Divisadero Street, which is fast-paced with foot-traffic energy, boutique and vintage shops, epicurean desirables, and organic grocers. Residents who live in this neighborhood enjoy the amenity of not having to own an automobile to get around in the district and out to every corner of the city. Some longtime residents will also admit that they find little reason to leave the area, as all of the city s amenities are within reach. The neighborhood s westernmost border opens right up into Golden Gate Park providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities. Across the Panhandle, the long southern border along Fell Street provides a direct route to the freeway for residents that work outside the city or need a quick getaway. Other neighboring districts offer proximity to the University of San Francisco as well as the main facility for Kaiser Permanente. With a growing number of destination restaurants and storefronts igniting its soaring popularity, becoming a resident of the North Panhandle would be an honor in the eyes of many San Franciscans.



Terms: One year lease