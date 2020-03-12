All apartments in San Francisco
1426 Grove St.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:21 AM

1426 Grove St.

1426 Grove Street · (415) 690-8156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1426 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Panhandle

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available June 25th 1426 Grove SHOWING SCHEDULE: http://www.rentalsinsf.com/listings/showing-schedule/ Hardwood wood floors throughout, two spacious bedrooms at the rear of the building overlooks a shared patio. There is a galley kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, disposal and fridge and opens up into the living room. Located just a few blocks from the Divisadero corridors, you will find amazing restaurants such as Bar Crudo, NOPA, Little Star Pizza and so much more. Choose between Bi-Rite and Falletti's for groceries and Pete's Coffee and Tea, Bean bag Cafe and the Mills are the local's favorite coffee houses. - Security deposit is 1.5x rent (approx) - Owner pays water and garbage - Laundry in unit - Pet Friendly - Street parking - Non smoking unit Location: The North Panhandle neighborhood has quickly become a household name in San Francisco, although it is better known as NoPa. NoPa s borders surround mostly residential properties, but its key location is convenient to some of the city s most popular destination restaurants and a growing number of storefronts. The eastern border runs along Divisadero Street, which is fast-paced with foot-traffic energy, boutique and vintage shops, epicurean desirables, and organic grocers. Residents who live in this neighborhood enjoy the amenity of not having to own an automobile to get around in the district and out to every corner of the city. Some longtime residents will also admit that they find little reason to leave the area, as all of the city s amenities are within reach. The neighborhood s westernmost border opens right up into Golden Gate Park providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities. Across the Panhandle, the long southern border along Fell Street provides a direct route to the freeway for residents that work outside the city or need a quick getaway. Other neighboring districts offer proximity to the University of San Francisco as well as the main facility for Kaiser Permanente. With a growing number of destination restaurants and storefronts igniting its soaring popularity, becoming a resident of the North Panhandle would be an honor in the eyes of many San Franciscans.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Grove St. have any available units?
1426 Grove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Grove St. have?
Some of 1426 Grove St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Grove St. currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Grove St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Grove St. pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Grove St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1426 Grove St. offer parking?
No, 1426 Grove St. does not offer parking.
Does 1426 Grove St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Grove St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Grove St. have a pool?
No, 1426 Grove St. does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Grove St. have accessible units?
No, 1426 Grove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Grove St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Grove St. has units with dishwashers.
