1380 Greenwich Street #204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Light Filled Russian Hill Condo, W/D In Unit, Pkg. | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,650/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 car garage incl.

Amenities: Shared rooftop deck

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & Garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Storage: Locker in garage

Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $225

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this beautiful condo your next home. Features include:

- Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen area.

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Light filled with bay window in living room

- For your convenience there is a washer/dryer in-unit and a parking space.

- Enjoy spectacular views from the shared rooftop deck.

- Located in Russian Hill, you are around the corner from numerous shopping and dining options on Polk Street and Van Ness Ave.

- Easy access to Hwy 101 and Golden Gate Bridge

- Transit options include Tech Shuttles, MUNI and Golden Gate Transit.

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4893238)