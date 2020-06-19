All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1380 Greenwich Street #204

1380 Greenwich Street · No Longer Available
Location

1380 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light Filled Russian Hill Condo, W/D In Unit, Pkg. | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,650/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car garage incl.
Amenities: Shared rooftop deck
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Storage: Locker in garage
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $225
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this beautiful condo your next home. Features include:
- Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen area.
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Light filled with bay window in living room
- For your convenience there is a washer/dryer in-unit and a parking space.
- Enjoy spectacular views from the shared rooftop deck.
- Located in Russian Hill, you are around the corner from numerous shopping and dining options on Polk Street and Van Ness Ave.
- Easy access to Hwy 101 and Golden Gate Bridge
- Transit options include Tech Shuttles, MUNI and Golden Gate Transit.
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

