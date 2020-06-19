1380 Greenwich Street #204

Amenities
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,650/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car garage incl.
Amenities: Shared rooftop deck
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Storage: Locker in garage
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $225
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this beautiful condo your next home. Features include:
- Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen area.
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Light filled with bay window in living room
- For your convenience there is a washer/dryer in-unit and a parking space.
- Enjoy spectacular views from the shared rooftop deck.
- Located in Russian Hill, you are around the corner from numerous shopping and dining options on Polk Street and Van Ness Ave.
- Easy access to Hwy 101 and Golden Gate Bridge
- Transit options include Tech Shuttles, MUNI and Golden Gate Transit.
