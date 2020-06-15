All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1314 Fulton Street #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1314 Fulton Street #A
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1314 Fulton Street #A

1314 Fulton Street · (415) 725-1807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Western Addition
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1314 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Western Addition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1314 Fulton Street #A · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright Spacious Newly Renovated 3 Bed Flat In Coveted Nopa! Virtual Tour Available. - *For Showing: Sylvia Sotomayor 415-725-1807

Spacious Victorian Flat centrally located in the heart of NOPA. Newly renovated complete with skylights, this bright flat has an open floorpan to create a warm and inviting space. Kitchen features all new appliances and dishwasher. Bathroom boasts marble vanity and shower over tub.

FEATURES:

3 bed/ 1 bath
Gas Stove/ Oven
New Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Natural Light
Marble Countertops in Bath
Shower over Tub
Centrally Located
Boutique Building

Walk Score: 99 -Walkers Paradise
Transit Score: 97 Riders Paradise
Bike Score-: 80- Very Bikeable

NEIGHBORHOOD:

NoPa is a tiny section carved out of the larger Western Addition neighborhood. It's named after its location, the streets sitting north of the panhandle (the narrow eastern strip of Golden Gate Park). It's a trendy area with popular, highly rated bars and restaurants along Divisadero Street, its eastern border, and rising costs because of its prime central location within the city.

DETAILS:
3 Beds / 1 Bath in NOPA
Rent: $5,300 /month
1,500 square feet
Pets Allowed: No

LEASE TERMS:
**Furnished or Unfurnished***
12 month Lease Term
Security Deposit 1 1/2 mo. rent
Rental Application & Credit Check required

Presented By:
Sylvia Sotomayor, AMSI, DRE#01486971
415-725-1807
ssotomayor@amsiemail.com

AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, lofts, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.
?
Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, commercial, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. The expert agents at AMSI are here to help with all your housing and home-finding accommodations.
?
https://www.amsires.com
?

(RLNE4701732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Fulton Street #A have any available units?
1314 Fulton Street #A has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Fulton Street #A have?
Some of 1314 Fulton Street #A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Fulton Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Fulton Street #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Fulton Street #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Fulton Street #A is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Fulton Street #A offer parking?
No, 1314 Fulton Street #A does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Fulton Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Fulton Street #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Fulton Street #A have a pool?
No, 1314 Fulton Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Fulton Street #A have accessible units?
No, 1314 Fulton Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Fulton Street #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Fulton Street #A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1314 Fulton Street #A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vara
1600 15th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St
San Francisco, CA 94129
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
726 Bush Street
726 Bush Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
NEMA
8 10th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
O&M
680 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity