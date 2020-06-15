1314 Fulton Street #A

Amenities
Bright Spacious Newly Renovated 3 Bed Flat In Coveted Nopa! Virtual Tour Available. - *For Showing: Sylvia Sotomayor 415-725-1807
Spacious Victorian Flat centrally located in the heart of NOPA. Newly renovated complete with skylights, this bright flat has an open floorpan to create a warm and inviting space. Kitchen features all new appliances and dishwasher. Bathroom boasts marble vanity and shower over tub.
FEATURES:
3 bed/ 1 bath
Gas Stove/ Oven
New Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Natural Light
Marble Countertops in Bath
Shower over Tub
Centrally Located
Boutique Building
Walk Score: 99 -Walkers Paradise
Transit Score: 97 Riders Paradise
Bike Score-: 80- Very Bikeable
NEIGHBORHOOD:
NoPa is a tiny section carved out of the larger Western Addition neighborhood. It's named after its location, the streets sitting north of the panhandle (the narrow eastern strip of Golden Gate Park). It's a trendy area with popular, highly rated bars and restaurants along Divisadero Street, its eastern border, and rising costs because of its prime central location within the city.
DETAILS:
3 Beds / 1 Bath in NOPA
Rent: $5,300 /month
1,500 square feet
Pets Allowed: No
LEASE TERMS:
**Furnished or Unfurnished***
12 month Lease Term
Security Deposit 1 1/2 mo. rent
Rental Application & Credit Check required
Presented By:
Sylvia Sotomayor, AMSI, DRE#01486971
415-725-1807
ssotomayor@amsiemail.com
AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, lofts, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.
?
Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, commercial, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. The expert agents at AMSI are here to help with all your housing and home-finding accommodations.
?
https://www.amsires.com
?
(RLNE4701732)