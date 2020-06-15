1314 Fulton Street #A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Bright Spacious Newly Renovated 3 Bed Flat In Coveted Nopa! Virtual Tour Available. - *For Showing: Sylvia Sotomayor 415-725-1807



Spacious Victorian Flat centrally located in the heart of NOPA. Newly renovated complete with skylights, this bright flat has an open floorpan to create a warm and inviting space. Kitchen features all new appliances and dishwasher. Bathroom boasts marble vanity and shower over tub.



FEATURES:



3 bed/ 1 bath

Gas Stove/ Oven

New Appliances

Hardwood Floors

Natural Light

Marble Countertops in Bath

Shower over Tub

Centrally Located

Boutique Building



Walk Score: 99 -Walkers Paradise

Transit Score: 97 Riders Paradise

Bike Score-: 80- Very Bikeable



NEIGHBORHOOD:



NoPa is a tiny section carved out of the larger Western Addition neighborhood. It's named after its location, the streets sitting north of the panhandle (the narrow eastern strip of Golden Gate Park). It's a trendy area with popular, highly rated bars and restaurants along Divisadero Street, its eastern border, and rising costs because of its prime central location within the city.



DETAILS:

3 Beds / 1 Bath in NOPA

Rent: $5,300 /month

1,500 square feet

Pets Allowed: No



LEASE TERMS:

**Furnished or Unfurnished***

12 month Lease Term

Security Deposit 1 1/2 mo. rent

Rental Application & Credit Check required



Presented By:

Sylvia Sotomayor, AMSI, DRE#01486971

415-725-1807

ssotomayor@amsiemail.com



(RLNE4701732)