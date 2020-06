Amenities

granite counters parking rent controlled elevator

1300 Lawton Street #301 *See link to virtual tour below: 1300 Lawton St #301- 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Virtual Tour Top Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath with Inner Sunset and Ocean Views! Just a few blocks from all the best dining, bars and shops on Irving and Noriega! Large floor plan with tons of closet space and parking included in the rent! Highlights Include: -2 Full Baths! -Under Rent Control -Parking Included -Granite Counters -Tons of storage space -Owner pays water and trash -Laundry units at building -Elevator -No smoking Please contact David to schedule a showing. David Alexander Gaetani Real Estate david@gaetanirealestate.com 415-668-1202 phone CalDRE License #: 01906535