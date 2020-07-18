130 Lawton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Lovely 2BR Flat located in Inner Sunset District! - Very nice 2BR 1BA lower flat located in Prime Inner Sunset District. Unit is in 2-unit well maintained building. Updated kitchen is nicely tiled with stainless steel appliances, i.e. gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, range hood, and sink. Large living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of natural light. Dual-pane windows. Bedrooms are of good size with good closet space. Full sized bathroom with tub and separate shower stall and quality fixtures. One car garage space included. Shared backyard. Laundry hookups avaiable in garage space. Located in Prime Inner Sunset District. Irving St and 9th Ave shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and banks few blocks away. SF Muni Lines N Car Train and 29 Sunset within short distance. Easy freeway access to 19th Ave/Golden Gate Bridge and 280/101 freeways. UCSF Parnassus and St Marys Hospital within 1 mile.



To schedule a showing, please contact Oud Sapprasert (415) 215-2517.



For more available listings, please contact us at (415) 474-2435 or visit our website www.FADCAL.com



No Pets Allowed



