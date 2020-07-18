All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 130 Lawton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
130 Lawton Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

130 Lawton Street

130 Lawton Street · (415) 474-2435 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Sunset
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

130 Lawton Street, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 Lawton Street · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Lovely 2BR Flat located in Inner Sunset District! - Very nice 2BR 1BA lower flat located in Prime Inner Sunset District. Unit is in 2-unit well maintained building. Updated kitchen is nicely tiled with stainless steel appliances, i.e. gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, range hood, and sink. Large living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of natural light. Dual-pane windows. Bedrooms are of good size with good closet space. Full sized bathroom with tub and separate shower stall and quality fixtures. One car garage space included. Shared backyard. Laundry hookups avaiable in garage space. Located in Prime Inner Sunset District. Irving St and 9th Ave shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and banks few blocks away. SF Muni Lines N Car Train and 29 Sunset within short distance. Easy freeway access to 19th Ave/Golden Gate Bridge and 280/101 freeways. UCSF Parnassus and St Marys Hospital within 1 mile.

To schedule a showing, please contact Oud Sapprasert (415) 215-2517.

For more available listings, please contact us at (415) 474-2435 or visit our website www.FADCAL.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Lawton Street have any available units?
130 Lawton Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Lawton Street have?
Some of 130 Lawton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Lawton Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 Lawton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Lawton Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 Lawton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 130 Lawton Street offer parking?
Yes, 130 Lawton Street offers parking.
Does 130 Lawton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Lawton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Lawton Street have a pool?
No, 130 Lawton Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 Lawton Street have accessible units?
No, 130 Lawton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Lawton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Lawton Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 130 Lawton Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
340 Church
340 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
1870 PACIFIC
1870 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
322 STANYAN
322 Stanyan Street
San Francisco, CA 94118
642 ALVARADO Apartments
642 Alvarado Street
San Francisco, CA 94114

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity