126 Ward Street

[MOVE-IN SPECIAL] Tastefully Updated 4 BR 2 BA Home - JGPM - GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY JUNE 20th.



Located in the South Eastern part of the City, this 2 level home features the following:



Ground Floor

* Entry way

* 1 Bedroom

* Full bathroom with shower over tub

* Access to rear yard

* Garage for 1 large or 2 smaller cars tandem

* Washer & Dryer.



Upstairs

* Living room with working wood burning fireplace

* Wall to wall carpets

* Dinette off the kitchen

* Remodeled kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher

* 3 bedrooms

* 1 full bath with shower over tub

* Access to rear deck and rear two tiered yard as well as views to the South and East Bay for your enjoyment.



Terms

* Owner seeks a one year lease

* No Pets

* No Smoking

* Tenant to be responsible for ALL utilities and maintenance/up-keep of the yard.



READ THIS BEFORE APPLYING, ANY APPLICATION MISSING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED!



1. All applicants must view the unit prior to applying and confirm viewing to Jackson Group Property Management, Inc. Any applications received prior to showings or appointment will receive no special privilege or bearing on rental decision.

2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

4. Applicants must provide copies of last two (2) most recent bank statements.

5. Application fee must be submitted with each application, any persons over the age of 18 will need to view and apply.

6. If accepted, tenant to provide proof of renters insurance within 30 days.

7. If accepted, you will need to sign and deliver a holding deposit within 24 hours, otherwise the unit will be deemed to be still on the market.



Please ensure you submit the above information attached to the online application or you may email to info@jacksongroup.net.



