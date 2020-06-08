All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 126 Ward Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
126 Ward Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

126 Ward Street

126 Ward Street · (415) 379-9035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

126 Ward Street, San Francisco, CA 94134
Portola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 126 Ward Street · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
[MOVE-IN SPECIAL] Tastefully Updated 4 BR 2 BA Home - JGPM - GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY JUNE 20th.

Located in the South Eastern part of the City, this 2 level home features the following:

Ground Floor
* Entry way
* 1 Bedroom
* Full bathroom with shower over tub
* Access to rear yard
* Garage for 1 large or 2 smaller cars tandem
* Washer & Dryer.

Upstairs
* Living room with working wood burning fireplace
* Wall to wall carpets
* Dinette off the kitchen
* Remodeled kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
* 3 bedrooms
* 1 full bath with shower over tub
* Access to rear deck and rear two tiered yard as well as views to the South and East Bay for your enjoyment.

Terms
* Owner seeks a one year lease
* No Pets
* No Smoking
* Tenant to be responsible for ALL utilities and maintenance/up-keep of the yard.

READ THIS BEFORE APPLYING, ANY APPLICATION MISSING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED!

1. All applicants must view the unit prior to applying and confirm viewing to Jackson Group Property Management, Inc. Any applications received prior to showings or appointment will receive no special privilege or bearing on rental decision.
2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
4. Applicants must provide copies of last two (2) most recent bank statements.
5. Application fee must be submitted with each application, any persons over the age of 18 will need to view and apply.
6. If accepted, tenant to provide proof of renters insurance within 30 days.
7. If accepted, you will need to sign and deliver a holding deposit within 24 hours, otherwise the unit will be deemed to be still on the market.

Please ensure you submit the above information attached to the online application or you may email to info@jacksongroup.net.

(RLNE2747363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Ward Street have any available units?
126 Ward Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Ward Street have?
Some of 126 Ward Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Ward Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 Ward Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Ward Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 Ward Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 126 Ward Street offer parking?
Yes, 126 Ward Street does offer parking.
Does 126 Ward Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Ward Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Ward Street have a pool?
No, 126 Ward Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 Ward Street have accessible units?
No, 126 Ward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Ward Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Ward Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 126 Ward Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2222 Leavenworth Apartments
2222 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
NEMA
8 10th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
The Landing
1395 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity