1238 11th Ave

PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $7,500/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 4 + office/den

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2 car parking

Amenities: Large deck & backyard

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Early August 2020

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: None. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard.

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This Inner Sunset stunning, fully renovated 4+ bedroom/ 2 full bathroom single family home has the following features:



- 4 Bedrooms on 2 levels + den

- Incredible light throughout

- Open floorplan perfect for entertaining

- Top of the line chefs kitchen - renovated

- 2 full bathrooms, also renovated

- Redwood deck off kitchen and breakfast room + yard

- Full size washer and dryer in enclosed garage

- 2 car parking with electric garage door opener

- Edwardian charm, yet modern updates throughout: hardwood floors, pocket doors, crown molding & Fireplace

- Walk to UCSF; 2 blocks from N-Judah MUNI line

- Walk to 9th & Irving restaurants and shops

- Walk to Golden Gate Park and world-class attractions

The DeYoung Museum

The California Academy of Sciences

The Arboretum, Japanese Tea Garden, and more

*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*

