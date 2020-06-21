1238 11th Ave

Amenities
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $7,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 4 + office/den
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 car parking
Amenities: Large deck & backyard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Early August 2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This Inner Sunset stunning, fully renovated 4+ bedroom/ 2 full bathroom single family home has the following features:
- 4 Bedrooms on 2 levels + den
- Incredible light throughout
- Open floorplan perfect for entertaining
- Top of the line chefs kitchen - renovated
- 2 full bathrooms, also renovated
- Redwood deck off kitchen and breakfast room + yard
- Full size washer and dryer in enclosed garage
- 2 car parking with electric garage door opener
- Edwardian charm, yet modern updates throughout: hardwood floors, pocket doors, crown molding & Fireplace
- Walk to UCSF; 2 blocks from N-Judah MUNI line
- Walk to 9th & Irving restaurants and shops
- Walk to Golden Gate Park and world-class attractions
The DeYoung Museum
The California Academy of Sciences
The Arboretum, Japanese Tea Garden, and more
*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*
