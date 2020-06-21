All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
1238 11th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1238 11th Ave

1238 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
San Francisco
Inner Sunset
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1238 11th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1238 11th Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home High end Remodel, Pkg & Yard | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $7,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 4 + office/den
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 car parking
Amenities: Large deck & backyard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Early August 2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This Inner Sunset stunning, fully renovated 4+ bedroom/ 2 full bathroom single family home has the following features:

- 4 Bedrooms on 2 levels + den
- Incredible light throughout
- Open floorplan perfect for entertaining
- Top of the line chefs kitchen - renovated
- 2 full bathrooms, also renovated
- Redwood deck off kitchen and breakfast room + yard
- Full size washer and dryer in enclosed garage
- 2 car parking with electric garage door opener
- Edwardian charm, yet modern updates throughout: hardwood floors, pocket doors, crown molding & Fireplace
- Walk to UCSF; 2 blocks from N-Judah MUNI line
- Walk to 9th & Irving restaurants and shops
- Walk to Golden Gate Park and world-class attractions
The DeYoung Museum
The California Academy of Sciences
The Arboretum, Japanese Tea Garden, and more
*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE5840577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 11th Ave have any available units?
1238 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 11th Ave have?
Some of 1238 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1238 11th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1238 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1238 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1238 11th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1238 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 1238 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1238 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1238 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
