Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1205 Noe Street

1205 Noe Street · (415) 498-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 Noe Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 Noe Street · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Noe Valley - 2 BR, 1 BA Condo 936 Sq. Ft. - Top Floor Flat w Views - This 2 bedroom 1 bath flat is located in the heart of Noe Valley. Top Floor Flat features modern upgrades and views of San Francisco with convenient 24th Street just 2 blocks away. The unit opens up to the spacious kitchen with large custom kitchen island. The kitchen island features a full modern style sink, stove, double dishwasher, microwave, plenty of dining space, and cabinets. The kitchen also features a built in refrigerator with lots of cabinet space. Through the kitchen is the main living area which features views of San Francisco, decorative fireplace and a Television. Both kitchen and living area offers access to the 2 bedrooms and a modern bathroom. The unit also comes with a washer and dryer, and an additional storage room is available at $350/monthly.

FEATURES:
*2 Bedrooms
*1 Bath
*936 sq. ft.
*Kitchen Appliances Included
*Decorative Fireplace
*In-Unit Washer and Dryer

AMENITIES:
*Additional Large Storage Room at $350/monthly
*97 Walk Score
*2 blocks away from the Noe Valley Shops, and Restaurants
*Whole Foods Market (5 min walking) and Farmer's Market on Saturdays
*On route of Google, Yahoo, Genentech & Facebook Shuttle Stops
*Close to major transportation such as SFMTA Muni and 24th Street BART Station
*Easy access to freeways I-280, HWY101

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Schedule Appt through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/359adeae-eb7c-4f1a-ac59-8964776e0ce2
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. By Appointment Only via Zoom Before Submitting Application
4. Private In-Person Viewings for Household (Occupants Regarded as a Unit) Will ONLY Be Scheduled After All Intended Residents Have Submitted An Application

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Zoom Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended a Zoom Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
3. In-Person Viewing Will ONLY Be Scheduled After All Parties Have Submitted Their Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available June 7th
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Renters Insurance Required
*Tenant(s) pays PG&E
*Water & Trash Included
*Small Pets OK w HOA/Owner Approval
*NO Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Noe Street have any available units?
1205 Noe Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Noe Street have?
Some of 1205 Noe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Noe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Noe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Noe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Noe Street is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Noe Street offer parking?
No, 1205 Noe Street does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Noe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Noe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Noe Street have a pool?
No, 1205 Noe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Noe Street have accessible units?
No, 1205 Noe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Noe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Noe Street has units with dishwashers.
