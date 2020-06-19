1205 Noe Street

Amenities

Noe Valley - 2 BR, 1 BA Condo 936 Sq. Ft. - Top Floor Flat w Views - This 2 bedroom 1 bath flat is located in the heart of Noe Valley. Top Floor Flat features modern upgrades and views of San Francisco with convenient 24th Street just 2 blocks away. The unit opens up to the spacious kitchen with large custom kitchen island. The kitchen island features a full modern style sink, stove, double dishwasher, microwave, plenty of dining space, and cabinets. The kitchen also features a built in refrigerator with lots of cabinet space. Through the kitchen is the main living area which features views of San Francisco, decorative fireplace and a Television. Both kitchen and living area offers access to the 2 bedrooms and a modern bathroom. The unit also comes with a washer and dryer, and an additional storage room is available at $350/monthly.



FEATURES:

*2 Bedrooms

*1 Bath

*936 sq. ft.

*Kitchen Appliances Included

*Decorative Fireplace

*In-Unit Washer and Dryer



AMENITIES:

*Additional Large Storage Room at $350/monthly

*97 Walk Score

*2 blocks away from the Noe Valley Shops, and Restaurants

*Whole Foods Market (5 min walking) and Farmer's Market on Saturdays

*On route of Google, Yahoo, Genentech & Facebook Shuttle Stops

*Close to major transportation such as SFMTA Muni and 24th Street BART Station

*Easy access to freeways I-280, HWY101



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Schedule Appt through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/359adeae-eb7c-4f1a-ac59-8964776e0ce2

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. By Appointment Only via Zoom Before Submitting Application

4. Private In-Person Viewings for Household (Occupants Regarded as a Unit) Will ONLY Be Scheduled After All Intended Residents Have Submitted An Application



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Zoom Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended a Zoom Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

3. In-Person Viewing Will ONLY Be Scheduled After All Parties Have Submitted Their Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available June 7th

*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent

*Renters Insurance Required

*Tenant(s) pays PG&E

*Water & Trash Included

*Small Pets OK w HOA/Owner Approval

*NO Smoking



