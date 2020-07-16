All apartments in San Francisco
12 Hillview Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

12 Hillview Ct

12 Hillview Court · (510) 306-2403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Hillview Court, San Francisco, CA 94124
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Modern Studio: Views, Garden, Util Incl. - Property Id: 125905

Gorgeous, newly remodeled in-law studio with modern kitchen and sweeping two-bridge views of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay.

Nestled on a safe, quiet cul-de-sac in the La Salle Heights neighborhood. Hillside location with ample free parking, package delivery, and dog park on the street. Blocks to Sundial Park, Heron's Head Park, Dogpatch, and UCSF. Minutes to SOMA, the 101 and 280 freeways, BART, and SFO.

Possible to rent the studio fully furnished with an IKEA queen bed, desk, coffee table, and appliances. Single occupancy, non-negotiable.

Dogs and cats are welcome.

- 6 or 12 month lease
- Full bathroom
- Full kitchen
- Private entry
- Private back yard
- Very easy street parking, all free
- High-end laundry onsite
- 100 gb/s internet included
- All utilities included
- Brand new hardwood floors
- Natural redwood counter tops
- Modern appliances

Move in requirements:
- First and last months rent: $3800
- Security deposit: $1000
- Total: $4800

Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125905
Property Id 125905

(RLNE5915703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Hillview Ct have any available units?
12 Hillview Ct has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Hillview Ct have?
Some of 12 Hillview Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Hillview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12 Hillview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Hillview Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Hillview Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12 Hillview Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12 Hillview Ct offers parking.
Does 12 Hillview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Hillview Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Hillview Ct have a pool?
No, 12 Hillview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12 Hillview Ct have accessible units?
No, 12 Hillview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Hillview Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Hillview Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

