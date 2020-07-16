12 Hillview Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking internet access

Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Modern Studio: Views, Garden, Util Incl. - Property Id: 125905



Gorgeous, newly remodeled in-law studio with modern kitchen and sweeping two-bridge views of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay.



Nestled on a safe, quiet cul-de-sac in the La Salle Heights neighborhood. Hillside location with ample free parking, package delivery, and dog park on the street. Blocks to Sundial Park, Heron's Head Park, Dogpatch, and UCSF. Minutes to SOMA, the 101 and 280 freeways, BART, and SFO.



Possible to rent the studio fully furnished with an IKEA queen bed, desk, coffee table, and appliances. Single occupancy, non-negotiable.



Dogs and cats are welcome.



- 6 or 12 month lease

- Full bathroom

- Full kitchen

- Private entry

- Private back yard

- Very easy street parking, all free

- High-end laundry onsite

- 100 gb/s internet included

- All utilities included

- Brand new hardwood floors

- Natural redwood counter tops

- Modern appliances



Move in requirements:

- First and last months rent: $3800

- Security deposit: $1000

- Total: $4800



Thanks

