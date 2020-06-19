All apartments in San Francisco
Location

116 Coleman Street, San Francisco, CA 94124
Hunters Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
online portal
JUST RENTED! No longer available.

OWNERS: We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.

TENANTS: We want to rent to you! Check out our website to see all of our available listings.

LOCATION: 116 Coleman St. San Francisco, CA 94124

LISTING PRESENTED BY:
Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775
Brandon Temple
BRE#: 01397693
Casey Temple
BRE#: 02083636

QUICK FACTS
- 2.0 Bedrooms
- 2.0 Bathrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout the main living area
- The open floor plan provides great entertaining space with flowing kitchen/dining/living area
- Chef's kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range and huge center island with countertop seating
- Washer/Dryer sits inside laundry space off of the garage
- Large One and Half Car Garage providing lots of room for extra storage

RENTAL TERMS
- Rent: $3,700/mo
- Security Deposit: $3,700
- All utilities are the tenants responsibility
- Pets considered
- Available: 05/05
- Application Fee: $30.00 per application

NEIGHBORHOOD
- The Shipyard SF is San Francisco?s newest neighborhood offering vast green spaces, open-air art displays, and spectacular views.
- The new community park has barbecue areas that overlook San Francisco Bay, offering an amazing art path, expansive skyline views and a newly constructed children's playground.
- The free shuttle service to and from downtown, the Sunset district, and the Marina district, is a favorite among community residents.
- 8 Minutes to the Dogpatch/Potrero Hill, 12 minutes to the Mission and SOMA, 15 minutes to Mission Bay and South San Francisco.
- Safe and secure with 24/7 video surveillance and patrol guards.

BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM
- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers

HOW TO APPLY
- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com
- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left
- Select the property from the list
- Click "Apply Here"
- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
- Application fee must be submitted with application

Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

