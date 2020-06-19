116 Coleman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage new construction online portal

JUST RENTED! No longer available.



LOCATION: 116 Coleman St. San Francisco, CA 94124



QUICK FACTS

- 2.0 Bedrooms

- 2.0 Bathrooms

- Hardwood floors throughout the main living area

- The open floor plan provides great entertaining space with flowing kitchen/dining/living area

- Chef's kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range and huge center island with countertop seating

- Washer/Dryer sits inside laundry space off of the garage

- Large One and Half Car Garage providing lots of room for extra storage



RENTAL TERMS

- Rent: $3,700/mo

- Security Deposit: $3,700

- All utilities are the tenants responsibility

- Pets considered

- Available: 05/05

- Application Fee: $30.00 per application



NEIGHBORHOOD

- The Shipyard SF is San Francisco?s newest neighborhood offering vast green spaces, open-air art displays, and spectacular views.

- The new community park has barbecue areas that overlook San Francisco Bay, offering an amazing art path, expansive skyline views and a newly constructed children's playground.

- The free shuttle service to and from downtown, the Sunset district, and the Marina district, is a favorite among community residents.

- 8 Minutes to the Dogpatch/Potrero Hill, 12 minutes to the Mission and SOMA, 15 minutes to Mission Bay and South San Francisco.

- Safe and secure with 24/7 video surveillance and patrol guards.



BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM

- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal

- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline

- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers



HOW TO APPLY

- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com

- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left

- Select the property from the list

- Click "Apply Here"

- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

- Application fee must be submitted with application



