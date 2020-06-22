All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1155 Leavenworth Street #5

1155 Leavenworth Street · (415) 828-5080 ext. 5080
Location

1155 Leavenworth Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1155 Leavenworth Street #5 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
ELEGANT EDWARDIAN, CONDO 1BR/1BA, PRIME NOB HILL L LOCATION FRIENDLY - 1155 Leavenworth #5 1BR/1BA Edwardian $2,950

LIVE THE SF LIFE, ELEGANT 1911 EDWARDIAN, PRIME NOB HILL LOCALE
*This charming Turn of the Century Edwardian, Built in 1911
*Original Period Details, Crown Molding, High Ceilings
*Hardwood Flooring, Wainscoting
*Gracious Lobby, Classic Elevator

UPDATED GOURMET KITCHEN
*You will love cooking in this lovely kitchen
*Walk to Trader Joe's & Whole Foods for Organic Ingredients
* Refine your cooking skills with the Stainless Steel Gas Range
, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
*Marble Counter-tops, Plank Wood Flooring

WOOF WOOF / DOG FRIENDLY / UP TO 6OLB. DOG

SUN FILLED LIVING ROOM
*West & South facing Windows Brighten this Charming Living Room
*High Ceiling, Hardwood Flooring, Crown Molding
*Large Corner Armoire for TV/Computer
*Built in Bookcases, Comfy Sofa & Side Chair, Folding Dining Table

LARGE BEDROOM / HUGE WALK IN CLOSET
*Large Queen Sized Bed, Double Windows with Mini-Blinds
*Huge Walk-Closet, built in hanging rods & shelving
*Hardwood Flooring & Period Details
FULL BATH
*Classic Period Tile Floor
*Tiled Shower Over Tub
*Wainscoting
ELEGANT ENTRYWAY (in unit)
*Built in Cabinet/Shelf to organize Your keys & Mail

ROOFTOP DECK
*Enjoy the 360 Degree Views, including the Golden Gate Bridge
LAUNDRY ROOM IN BUILDING

PRIME NOB HILL LOCATION
*Ride the Cable Car to Downtown, Numerous Bus Lines
*Easy Downtown & Soma Access
*Walk to Trader Joe's & Whole Foods Market
*Walk to Polk Street Shops & Restaurants

Minimum One Year Lease, Security Deposit 1.5 times Rent
Renter's Insurance Required, Application Fee $40 per Adult
Water & Sewer & Garbage & Heat

Michelle McCullough, Broker
Director of Leasing, Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
www.vesta-assetmanagement.com
michelle@vesta-assetmanagement.com
Member SFAA, CAR, NAR, SFAR
BRE #01723767
415.828.5080

(RLNE3444381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

