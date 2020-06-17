1150 Sacramento Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking guest parking hot tub

Located in the heart of Nob Hill, this elegant apartment has sweeping North Bay views, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car parking plus guest parking, direct elevator access to the unit, and a 24-hr doorman. The expansive living-dining area is unparalleled to any other with beautiful hardwood floors and custom built-ins with an entertainment system. The spacious master suite includes an ensuite spa-like bathroom and dual closets. A well-equipped chef's kitchen with two entries, a guest bedroom and bath down the hall, and a separate laundry room with ample storage completes this wonderful unit. This prestigious boutique building is just moments away from historic Huntington Park, Grace Cathedral, Fairmont Hotel, the Cable Cars, and Union Square with fine restaurants and shops.