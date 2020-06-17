All apartments in San Francisco
1150 Sacramento Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:43 PM

1150 Sacramento Street

1150 Sacramento Street · (415) 637-0450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
hot tub
Located in the heart of Nob Hill, this elegant apartment has sweeping North Bay views, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car parking plus guest parking, direct elevator access to the unit, and a 24-hr doorman. The expansive living-dining area is unparalleled to any other with beautiful hardwood floors and custom built-ins with an entertainment system. The spacious master suite includes an ensuite spa-like bathroom and dual closets. A well-equipped chef's kitchen with two entries, a guest bedroom and bath down the hall, and a separate laundry room with ample storage completes this wonderful unit. This prestigious boutique building is just moments away from historic Huntington Park, Grace Cathedral, Fairmont Hotel, the Cable Cars, and Union Square with fine restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Sacramento Street have any available units?
1150 Sacramento Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Sacramento Street have?
Some of 1150 Sacramento Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Sacramento Street currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Sacramento Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Sacramento Street pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Sacramento Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1150 Sacramento Street offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Sacramento Street does offer parking.
Does 1150 Sacramento Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Sacramento Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Sacramento Street have a pool?
No, 1150 Sacramento Street does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Sacramento Street have accessible units?
No, 1150 Sacramento Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Sacramento Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Sacramento Street does not have units with dishwashers.
