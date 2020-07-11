Amenities
110 Broderick Street - #3 Available 08/05/20 Top Flr Light Filled Condo, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Shared patio
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Early August 2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & carpet
Storage: In front of pkg space
Laundry: In building
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Perfectly situated on Tree lined street near Buena Vista Park, this NOPA 2 bedroom condominium has the following features:
- Top floor (and partially detached) with abundant natural light throughout
- Park like setting, building set back off street
- Squeaky clean and immaculately maintained condo and building
- Gated driveway and garaged parking
- Hardwood floors in main living space, carpet in bedrooms with tiled kitchen & bathroom
- Significant closet space
- Freshly renovated bathroom
- Laundry in building
- Walk to NOPA, Mojo Cafe, Bi-Rite Divisadero, Delessio, Little Chihuahua, 4505 BBQ and so much more. Half a block to the 71 Bus, and less than two blocks to the Panhandle or Buena Vista Park.
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/
Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/
Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour
(RLNE4474550)