Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

110 Broderick Street - #3 Available 08/05/20 Top Flr Light Filled Condo, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $4,500/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 car garage

Amenities: Shared patio

Pets: Considered

Available Date: Early August 2020

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood & carpet

Storage: In front of pkg space

Laundry: In building

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Perfectly situated on Tree lined street near Buena Vista Park, this NOPA 2 bedroom condominium has the following features:

- Top floor (and partially detached) with abundant natural light throughout

- Park like setting, building set back off street

- Squeaky clean and immaculately maintained condo and building

- Gated driveway and garaged parking

- Hardwood floors in main living space, carpet in bedrooms with tiled kitchen & bathroom

- Significant closet space

- Freshly renovated bathroom

- Laundry in building

- Walk to NOPA, Mojo Cafe, Bi-Rite Divisadero, Delessio, Little Chihuahua, 4505 BBQ and so much more. Half a block to the 71 Bus, and less than two blocks to the Panhandle or Buena Vista Park.

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



(RLNE4474550)