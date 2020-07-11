All apartments in San Francisco
110 Broderick Street

110 Broderick Street · (415) 713-8510
Location

110 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Broderick Street - #3 · Avail. Aug 5

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
110 Broderick Street - #3 Available 08/05/20 Top Flr Light Filled Condo, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $4,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Shared patio
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Early August 2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & carpet
Storage: In front of pkg space
Laundry: In building
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Perfectly situated on Tree lined street near Buena Vista Park, this NOPA 2 bedroom condominium has the following features:
- Top floor (and partially detached) with abundant natural light throughout
- Park like setting, building set back off street
- Squeaky clean and immaculately maintained condo and building
- Gated driveway and garaged parking
- Hardwood floors in main living space, carpet in bedrooms with tiled kitchen & bathroom
- Significant closet space
- Freshly renovated bathroom
- Laundry in building
- Walk to NOPA, Mojo Cafe, Bi-Rite Divisadero, Delessio, Little Chihuahua, 4505 BBQ and so much more. Half a block to the 71 Bus, and less than two blocks to the Panhandle or Buena Vista Park.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Broderick Street have any available units?
110 Broderick Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Broderick Street have?
Some of 110 Broderick Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Broderick Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 Broderick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Broderick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Broderick Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 Broderick Street offer parking?
Yes, 110 Broderick Street offers parking.
Does 110 Broderick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Broderick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Broderick Street have a pool?
No, 110 Broderick Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 Broderick Street have accessible units?
No, 110 Broderick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Broderick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Broderick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

