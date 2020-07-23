108 Beaumont Ave

Amenities

Bright Sunny one bedroom Apartment. Half mile from GGP, half mile from Laurel Village, 2 blocks from #35 Geary. Top unit in 2 unit building. 900 sqft unit with a 300 sqft deck off the bedroom. Bedroom is 13x14 with a large walk in closet. Additional walk in closet in hallway. Bathroom has separate tub and shower. LR is 15x17 with wood burning fire place, breakfast room 8x10, kitchen has DW, garbage disposal, fridg freezer, black granite tile counters, hardwood floors through out, abundant storage in the unit plus a large storage room in the garage for this unit. Each unit has its own washer and dryer in the garage. Rent includes 2 car parking in tandem, garbage and water.

No Pets Allowed



