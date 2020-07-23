All apartments in San Francisco
108 Beaumont Ave
108 Beaumont Ave

108 Beaumont Avenue · (415) 595-1982
Location

108 Beaumont Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Lone Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $4100 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 OWNER - Property Id: 321157

Bright Sunny one bedroom Apartment. Half mile from GGP, half mile from Laurel Village, 2 blocks from #35 Geary. Top unit in 2 unit building. 900 sqft unit with a 300 sqft deck off the bedroom. Bedroom is 13x14 with a large walk in closet. Additional walk in closet in hallway. Bathroom has separate tub and shower. LR is 15x17 with wood burning fire place, breakfast room 8x10, kitchen has DW, garbage disposal, fridg freezer, black granite tile counters, hardwood floors through out, abundant storage in the unit plus a large storage room in the garage for this unit. Each unit has its own washer and dryer in the garage. Rent includes 2 car parking in tandem, garbage and water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/108-beaumont-ave-san-francisco-ca/321157
Property Id 321157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Beaumont Ave have any available units?
108 Beaumont Ave has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Beaumont Ave have?
Some of 108 Beaumont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Beaumont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 Beaumont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Beaumont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 108 Beaumont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 108 Beaumont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 108 Beaumont Ave offers parking.
Does 108 Beaumont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Beaumont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Beaumont Ave have a pool?
No, 108 Beaumont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 Beaumont Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 Beaumont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Beaumont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Beaumont Ave has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

