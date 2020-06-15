1078 York Street

Amenities

Fully Remodeled Top Floor 3 Bed, 2 Bath Apt - Victorian with Modern Finishes - 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath top floor unit within a 2-unit Building located in the Mission District of San Francisco. The unit has been fully remodeled and includes all new paint, refinished flooring, stainless steel appliances and modern finishes throughout. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with closets including a master suite with a full bath. The large living area flows right into the spacious kitchen and includes access to the 2nd full bath and door to the shared backyard. The home also includes a shared Washer and Dryer and a dedicated 1-2 car tandem garage.



Features:

- Bedroom 1 - 9' x 12' 10"

- Bedroom 2 - 12' 3" x 10' 8"

- Bedroom 3 (Master Suite) - 12' x 9' 7"

- 2 BATH

- Refinished Wood flooring throughout

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Pot Filler Faucet above stove

- Quartz Countertops

- 9ft + Ceilings throughout

- Attached Garage Included - 112 inches wide x 28 ft long



Amenities:

- Shared 900 sq ft Backyard

- Shared Washer and Dryer

- Located in the busy and vibrant Mission District with shops and restaurants

- Walk Score of 95/100

- 7 Minute Walk to Zuckerberg SF General Hospital

- 15 Minute Walk to 24th Street BART & SFTMA 12, 14, 27, 48, 67

- 10 - 15 Minute Walk to Tech Shuttles



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- 12 Month Lease Required

- Security Deposit $5,000

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant pay PG&E

- Owner Pay Water and Garbage

- No Smoking & No Pets



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per Adult



