Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1078 York Street

1078 York Street · (415) 294-1640
Location

1078 York Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1078 York Street · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled Top Floor 3 Bed, 2 Bath Apt - Victorian with Modern Finishes - 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath top floor unit within a 2-unit Building located in the Mission District of San Francisco. The unit has been fully remodeled and includes all new paint, refinished flooring, stainless steel appliances and modern finishes throughout. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with closets including a master suite with a full bath. The large living area flows right into the spacious kitchen and includes access to the 2nd full bath and door to the shared backyard. The home also includes a shared Washer and Dryer and a dedicated 1-2 car tandem garage.

Features:
- Bedroom 1 - 9' x 12' 10"
- Bedroom 2 - 12' 3" x 10' 8"
- Bedroom 3 (Master Suite) - 12' x 9' 7"
- 2 BATH
- Refinished Wood flooring throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Pot Filler Faucet above stove
- Quartz Countertops
- 9ft + Ceilings throughout
- Attached Garage Included - 112 inches wide x 28 ft long

Amenities:
- Shared 900 sq ft Backyard
- Shared Washer and Dryer
- Located in the busy and vibrant Mission District with shops and restaurants
- Walk Score of 95/100
- 7 Minute Walk to Zuckerberg SF General Hospital
- 15 Minute Walk to 24th Street BART & SFTMA 12, 14, 27, 48, 67
- 10 - 15 Minute Walk to Tech Shuttles

Showings:
- By Appointment only

Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $5,000
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant pay PG&E
- Owner Pay Water and Garbage
- No Smoking & No Pets

Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE3218816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 York Street have any available units?
1078 York Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1078 York Street have?
Some of 1078 York Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
1078 York Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 York Street pet-friendly?
No, 1078 York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1078 York Street offer parking?
Yes, 1078 York Street does offer parking.
Does 1078 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1078 York Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 York Street have a pool?
No, 1078 York Street does not have a pool.
Does 1078 York Street have accessible units?
No, 1078 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
