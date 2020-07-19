All apartments in San Francisco
1064 Fell
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

1064 Fell

1064 Fell Street · (415) 690-8156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1064 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Alamo Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tenant occupied until 1/31 Super charming unit with a renovated full bath, one small bedroom, one larger and a living space that is open to the kitchen. Gas stove, dishwasher disposal and microwave. Hardwood floors throughout, double pane southern facing windows! Just blocks to the divisadero corridors where you will find Bi-Rite, Nopa, the restaurant and to many old and new local coffee houses! - Security deposit is approximately 1.5x rent - Owner pays water and garbage - Laundry on site(coin operated) - No additional pet deposit - Non smoking unit Jackie Tom - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01549629 / Broker Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Fell have any available units?
1064 Fell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 Fell have?
Some of 1064 Fell's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Fell currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Fell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Fell pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Fell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1064 Fell offer parking?
No, 1064 Fell does not offer parking.
Does 1064 Fell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Fell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Fell have a pool?
No, 1064 Fell does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Fell have accessible units?
No, 1064 Fell does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Fell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 Fell has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

