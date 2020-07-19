Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Tenant occupied until 1/31 Super charming unit with a renovated full bath, one small bedroom, one larger and a living space that is open to the kitchen. Gas stove, dishwasher disposal and microwave. Hardwood floors throughout, double pane southern facing windows! Just blocks to the divisadero corridors where you will find Bi-Rite, Nopa, the restaurant and to many old and new local coffee houses! - Security deposit is approximately 1.5x rent - Owner pays water and garbage - Laundry on site(coin operated) - No additional pet deposit - Non smoking unit Jackie Tom - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01549629 / Broker Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info.



Terms: One year lease