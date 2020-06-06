All apartments in San Francisco
1054 Fell St.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:27 PM

1054 Fell St.

1054 Fell Street · (415) 690-8156
Location

1054 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Alamo Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Interior photos coming soon! Vacant 6/30 Spectacular spacious and modern in the heart of NOPA/Alamo Square. Located just blocks to Alamo, Square Park, The Panhandle and the Divisadero Corridors. Nice bright and quiet unit(even for being on Fell St) Unit - 4 spacious bedrooms - 2 Full bathrooms - Large living room with amazing built-ins - Spacious eat in kitchen with modern kitchen tiles and finishes - PRIVATE laundry! - Shared deck Terms - Security deposit is 2x rent - Owner pays Garbage and Gardener - Non smoking unit Location The Alamo Square neighborhood boasts the distinction of being a local favorite as well as one of the most visited tourist attractions. Snuggled in between the Western Addition, Hayes Valley, and North Panhandle neighborhoods, this residential and booming commercial district is full of hip nightclubs, celebrated restaurants, and some of the finest options in gourmet grocery shopping. The neighborhood is the proud home one of the most recognized San Francisco postcard views: the iconic Painted Ladies, a.k.a. Postcard Road. The term Painted Ladies has come to refer to all Victorian and Edwardian era buildings painted in three or more colors to enhance their architectural details. The tree-lined residential streets are populated with a diverse mix of residents from longtime homeowners and families to young professionals and students. The area is highly connected to the city s public transportation system, and offers easy access to freeways and direct lines to downtown. While the park is the neighborhood s focal point, the food is a major attraction. The district s surge in foot traffic is in part a result of the local food-oriented powerhouses that have put roots down in the neighborhood. On Divisadero you can find Nopa, a restaurant boasting locally-sourced urban rustic cuisine and just next door gourmet grocer Bi-Rite Market, both renowned for big crowds that spill onto the sidewalks during peak hours. Alamo Square is a perfectly balanced neighborhood of residential options, shared green space and a healthy dose of boutique shopping, quirky cafes, destination nightclubs and music venues, and notable restaurants.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Fell St. have any available units?
1054 Fell St. has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 Fell St. have?
Some of 1054 Fell St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Fell St. currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Fell St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Fell St. pet-friendly?
No, 1054 Fell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1054 Fell St. offer parking?
No, 1054 Fell St. does not offer parking.
Does 1054 Fell St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 Fell St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Fell St. have a pool?
No, 1054 Fell St. does not have a pool.
Does 1054 Fell St. have accessible units?
No, 1054 Fell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Fell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 Fell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
