All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 340 Church.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
340 Church
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:10 AM

340 Church

340 Church St · (415) 417-0525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission Dolores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

340 Church St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 340 Church.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
car charging
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
car charging
What’s in a name? Mission Dolores and its namesake park pack a lot of charm into a small, Inner Mission footprint. Surrounded by rolling hills, this sheltered area is sunnier than many other areas. This relative warmth brings beer-cooler toting crews, tennis players and dog-walkers to Dolores Park year-round.

This intelligently revised residence is powered by eco-minded innovation from top to bottom. Rooftop solar panels soak up lumens, Zipcar and Scoot are on the premises, and an electric vehicle charging station is available for the rechargeable roadsters. Make the move to the green lifestyle and your social circle will thank you for saving the world.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic C

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Church have any available units?
340 Church doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Church have?
Some of 340 Church's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Church currently offering any rent specials?
340 Church is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Church pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Church is pet friendly.
Does 340 Church offer parking?
Yes, 340 Church offers parking.
Does 340 Church have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Church offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Church have a pool?
No, 340 Church does not have a pool.
Does 340 Church have accessible units?
No, 340 Church does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Church have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Church does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 340 Church?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94132
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94107
355 Fulton St
355 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Jasper
45 Lansing St
San Francisco, CA 94105
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity