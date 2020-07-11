340 Church

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage tennis court car charging

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator oven range Property Amenities tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly car charging

What’s in a name? Mission Dolores and its namesake park pack a lot of charm into a small, Inner Mission footprint. Surrounded by rolling hills, this sheltered area is sunnier than many other areas. This relative warmth brings beer-cooler toting crews, tennis players and dog-walkers to Dolores Park year-round.



This intelligently revised residence is powered by eco-minded innovation from top to bottom. Rooftop solar panels soak up lumens, Zipcar and Scoot are on the premises, and an electric vehicle charging station is available for the rechargeable roadsters. Make the move to the green lifestyle and your social circle will thank you for saving the world.



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic C