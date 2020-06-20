1020 POST Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Downtown is a crowd pleaser. Retail hustle and business bustle keep Union Square and the Financial District buzzing with activity all day. By night the heart of the city is single and ready to mingle. Endless entertainment options make it easy to fall hard for the vibrant urban vibe. World-class restaurants, trendsetting bars, and thumping music venues keep ‘em coming back for more.



It’s pretty obvious from the first glance that this handsome brick Post Street building has staying power. The foyer is big enough to host a “Shake it Off” flash mob (but let’s not and say we did). The location is prime – with riveting views of the city tableau below. Incredible eats and entertainment are all within a short and sweet radius, so go ahead and squeeze into the cute (not-so-comfy) shoes and pound the pavement in style.



