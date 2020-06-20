All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1020 POST Apartments.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

1020 POST Apartments

1020 Post St · (415) 818-1560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0504 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 295 sqft

Unit 0505 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 295 sqft

Unit 0502 · Avail. now

$2,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0301 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1020 POST Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Downtown is a crowd pleaser. Retail hustle and business bustle keep Union Square and the Financial District buzzing with activity all day. By night the heart of the city is single and ready to mingle. Endless entertainment options make it easy to fall hard for the vibrant urban vibe. World-class restaurants, trendsetting bars, and thumping music venues keep ‘em coming back for more.

It’s pretty obvious from the first glance that this handsome brick Post Street building has staying power. The foyer is big enough to host a “Shake it Off” flash mob (but let’s not and say we did). The location is prime – with riveting views of the city tableau below. Incredible eats and entertainment are all within a short and sweet radius, so go ahead and squeeze into the cute (not-so-comfy) shoes and pound the pavement in style.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 POST Apartments have any available units?
1020 POST Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 POST Apartments have?
Some of 1020 POST Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 POST Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1020 POST Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 POST Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 POST Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1020 POST Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1020 POST Apartments offers parking.
Does 1020 POST Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 POST Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 POST Apartments have a pool?
No, 1020 POST Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1020 POST Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1020 POST Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 POST Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 POST Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

