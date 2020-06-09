1001 Lincoln Way

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat | AMSI | Alexandr Metlinski - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat is located on the first but not ground floor of the well-maintained building. Open floor plan offers a large remodeled eat-in kitchen, remodeled bathroom, elegant and beautiful living room, and bright bedrooms with walk-in closets. The kitchen is completely renovated and has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, and a utility room.

Desirable location close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, right cross street from Golden Gate Park. Perfect for cycling, a paradise for walkers and runners.



Parking is available for rent.



Alexandr Metlinski

415-702-7824

ametlinski@amsiemail.com

AMSI Agent

DRE # 02043065



AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.



Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements. https://www.amsires.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5155023)