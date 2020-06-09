All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1001 Lincoln Way

1001 Lincoln Way · (415) 702-7824
Location

1001 Lincoln Way, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 Lincoln Way · Avail. now

$4,374

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat | AMSI | Alexandr Metlinski - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat is located on the first but not ground floor of the well-maintained building. Open floor plan offers a large remodeled eat-in kitchen, remodeled bathroom, elegant and beautiful living room, and bright bedrooms with walk-in closets. The kitchen is completely renovated and has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, and a utility room.
Desirable location close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, right cross street from Golden Gate Park. Perfect for cycling, a paradise for walkers and runners.

Parking is available for rent.

Alexandr Metlinski
415-702-7824
ametlinski@amsiemail.com
AMSI Agent
DRE # 02043065

AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.

Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements. https://www.amsires.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5155023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Lincoln Way have any available units?
1001 Lincoln Way has a unit available for $4,374 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Lincoln Way have?
Some of 1001 Lincoln Way's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Lincoln Way currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Lincoln Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Lincoln Way pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Lincoln Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1001 Lincoln Way offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Lincoln Way does offer parking.
Does 1001 Lincoln Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Lincoln Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Lincoln Way have a pool?
No, 1001 Lincoln Way does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Lincoln Way have accessible units?
No, 1001 Lincoln Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Lincoln Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Lincoln Way does not have units with dishwashers.
