1001 17th Street #301

Sleek & Modern 1 Bedroom Condo in Mission Bay/ Potrero Hill - For Showings Call: REALTOR Sylvia Sotomayor 415-725-1807

AMSI DRE#01486971



This fresh and pristine luxury 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is sleek and offers striking modern design elements. Sun filled, features include a large open concept floorplan, gourmet kitchen, Bosch appliances, 5 burner gas stove, Pental Quartz counter tops, wide plank oak floors, expansive windows, natural sunlight, large master bedroom suite with large custom closet, radiant heating, high ceilings, luxe hardware & finishes throughout. Also includes full capacity LG steam technology washer/dryer, and bike storage.



1001 Seventeenth offers a new level of modern sophistication and urban luxury. Built in 2016 by Elevation Architects, this boutique condo community features controlled access entry, elevator and landscaped courtyard lounge with barbecue.



Location is prime! Located steps from Mission Bay, UCSF and Kaiser Mission Bay campuses, Potrero Hill, Dogpatch and SF Design District. The perfect home for urban enthusiasts, the city is your playground, backyard and workspace. You are located within a short walk to world class San Francisco dining & culture in Mission Bay, Dogpatch, Potrero Hill and SOMA.



Luxe Living:

-1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

-Large Open Concept Floorplan

-Gourmet Kitchen

-Bosch Appliances

-Pental Quartz Counter Tops

-5 Burner Gas Stove

-Wide Plank Oak Floors

-Radiant Heating

-Large Windows

-Upscale Finishes

-LG Steam Technology Washer/Dryer

-Bike Storage



Amenities:

-Controlled Access Entry

-Elevator

-Landscaped Courtyard Lounge with Barbecue



Neighborhood:

-Walking Distance to Mission Bay, UCSF & Kaiser Campuses, SF Design District, Potrero Hill, Dogpatch & SOMA

-Easy Access to I-80, I-280, 101, Shuttle Buses, MUNI, & Caltrans

-Walk score 92. Bike Score 94.



Presented by: Sylvia Sotomayor-AMSI

DRE# 01486971

415-725-1807

ssotomayor@amsiemail.com



No Cats Allowed



