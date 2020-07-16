All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1001 17th Street #301

1001 17th Street · (415) 725-1807
Location

1001 17th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1001 17th Street #301 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
playground
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
Sleek & Modern 1 Bedroom Condo in Mission Bay/ Potrero Hill - For Showings Call: REALTOR Sylvia Sotomayor 415-725-1807
AMSI DRE#01486971

This fresh and pristine luxury 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is sleek and offers striking modern design elements. Sun filled, features include a large open concept floorplan, gourmet kitchen, Bosch appliances, 5 burner gas stove, Pental Quartz counter tops, wide plank oak floors, expansive windows, natural sunlight, large master bedroom suite with large custom closet, radiant heating, high ceilings, luxe hardware & finishes throughout. Also includes full capacity LG steam technology washer/dryer, and bike storage.

1001 Seventeenth offers a new level of modern sophistication and urban luxury. Built in 2016 by Elevation Architects, this boutique condo community features controlled access entry, elevator and landscaped courtyard lounge with barbecue.

Location is prime! Located steps from Mission Bay, UCSF and Kaiser Mission Bay campuses, Potrero Hill, Dogpatch and SF Design District. The perfect home for urban enthusiasts, the city is your playground, backyard and workspace. You are located within a short walk to world class San Francisco dining & culture in Mission Bay, Dogpatch, Potrero Hill and SOMA.

Luxe Living:
-1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
-Large Open Concept Floorplan
-Gourmet Kitchen
-Bosch Appliances
-Pental Quartz Counter Tops
-5 Burner Gas Stove
-Wide Plank Oak Floors
-Radiant Heating
-Large Windows
-Upscale Finishes
-LG Steam Technology Washer/Dryer
-Bike Storage

Amenities:
-Controlled Access Entry
-Elevator
-Landscaped Courtyard Lounge with Barbecue

Neighborhood:
-Walking Distance to Mission Bay, UCSF & Kaiser Campuses, SF Design District, Potrero Hill, Dogpatch & SOMA
-Easy Access to I-80, I-280, 101, Shuttle Buses, MUNI, & Caltrans
-Walk score 92. Bike Score 94.

Presented by: Sylvia Sotomayor-AMSI
DRE# 01486971
415-725-1807
ssotomayor@amsiemail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4590368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 17th Street #301 have any available units?
1001 17th Street #301 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 17th Street #301 have?
Some of 1001 17th Street #301's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 17th Street #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 17th Street #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 17th Street #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 17th Street #301 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 17th Street #301 offer parking?
No, 1001 17th Street #301 does not offer parking.
Does 1001 17th Street #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 17th Street #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 17th Street #301 have a pool?
No, 1001 17th Street #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1001 17th Street #301 have accessible units?
No, 1001 17th Street #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 17th Street #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 17th Street #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

