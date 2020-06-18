Creekwood at River Run

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Mission Valley, 2202 River Run Drive #8, AC, Fireplace, Community Pool & Spa - Extremely well maintained corner unit conveniently located in the heart of Mission Valley. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Upper hall bathroom has 2 separate granite vanities, sky light and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors and a ceiling fan. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan and a walk in closet.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE4587004)