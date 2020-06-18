All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Creekwood at River Run

2202 River Run Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2202 River Run Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Mission Valley, 2202 River Run Drive #8, AC, Fireplace, Community Pool & Spa - Extremely well maintained corner unit conveniently located in the heart of Mission Valley. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Upper hall bathroom has 2 separate granite vanities, sky light and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors and a ceiling fan. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan and a walk in closet.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE4587004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekwood at River Run have any available units?
Creekwood at River Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekwood at River Run have?
Some of Creekwood at River Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekwood at River Run currently offering any rent specials?
Creekwood at River Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekwood at River Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekwood at River Run is pet friendly.
Does Creekwood at River Run offer parking?
Yes, Creekwood at River Run offers parking.
Does Creekwood at River Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekwood at River Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekwood at River Run have a pool?
Yes, Creekwood at River Run has a pool.
Does Creekwood at River Run have accessible units?
No, Creekwood at River Run does not have accessible units.
Does Creekwood at River Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekwood at River Run has units with dishwashers.
