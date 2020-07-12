/
/
/
mission valley
Last updated July 12 2020
101 Apartments for rent in Mission Valley, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,166
1094 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, off I-805 and I-8. Units feature 1- or 2-bedroom floor plans with flexible lease options. Community includes pools, cabanas, spas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Interstate 8 and close to the San Diego River. Resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and BBQ/grill area. Well-appointed apartments with washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:19pm
13 Units Available
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life at Aquatera, truly is coming home and getting away all at once. Enter the gates and you know youve escaped. Waterfalls, fountains and beautiful, natural plants soothe your eyes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1324 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
992 sqft
YouTube videos available for leasing tours! Contact our office today for more details! Amenity Package Includes Solar generated electricity in the common areas, solar generated heat in the pool and spa, recycling practices, weather based
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
945 sqft
This is an all-inclusive community where we provide all the following; you can enjoy our heated lap pool, Jacuzzi, 24 hour fitness center, free fitness classes, business center, rentable clubhouse, free cooking classes, 3 tennis courts, NBA size
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
4373 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Portofino in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2544 Escala Circle
2544 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** 2 bedroom Mission Valley condo - Spectacular townhome in the heart of Mission Valley located in the highly desired gated community of Escala.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8023 Caminito De Pizza
8023 Caminito De Pizza, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
726 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this freshly remodeled condo tucked in the sweet spot of Mission Valley! A generously sized 1 bedroom, with bonus space perfect for the home office.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 Hotel Circle South #D207
1615 Hotel Circle South, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Valley One Bedroom Condo - Trendy and modern condo in West Mission Valley. Just minutes to the beaches & downtown with easy access to the 8 freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment and more.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
2222 River Run Drive
2222 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
977 sqft
Two story air conditioned corner unit located in Mission Valley! This unit boasts spacious bedrooms, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, and wood fire place! The first level of this unit features the bright kitchen, family room, and a large bedroom
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2826 Escala Cir
2826 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1400 sqft
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath Newer townhome is located in Escala of Mission valley in a resort style Community,It is A prefect Floor plan for roommates 2 of the bedroom are master suite, large balcony, 2 car garage , hard wood floor in the
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7579 Hazard Center Drive
7579 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1345 sqft
6-MONTH LEASE! 3 BD-2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7954 Mission Center Ct #B
7954 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
894 sqft
2 BR/ 2 BA 894 SQFT CONDO IN MISSION VALLEY/ SAN DIEGO - Upgraded Condo in the Park Villas North Complex in Mission Valley. The property has been upgraded with Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5705 Friars Road #11
5705 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Refined FURNISHED Condo Close to Downtown & Beaches - Presidio Place is located on Friars Rd. just two miles from the ocean.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8228 Station Village Ln #1512
8228 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
8228 Station Village Ln #1512 Available 07/24/20 2br at The Missions at Rio Vista Mission Valley - Gorgeous 3rd floor corner unit with views. Freshly painted interior including baseboards & crown molding. New upgraded carpeting throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5865 Friars Rd
5865 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1176 sqft
This is an excellent condo in one of the best areas in San Diego. It contains everything up to six responsibles would need to enjoy themselves. All one has to bring is their tooth brush and paste.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2770 Escala Circle
2770 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1279 sqft
2770 Escala Circle Available 07/15/20 ***Amazing 2 bed / 2.5 bath Condo - Resort-Style Living & Great Location - Available 07/15*** - This 2 bed / 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
6757 Friars Road #1
6757 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1279 sqft
WOW!! Centrally located in the heart of Mission Valley! Walking distance to the Fashion Valley shopping center, movies, restaurants, and golf course! Water and trash is included in the rent as well as standard internet and basic cable!! Very nice
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
6855 Friars Road
6855 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
726 sqft
Perfect for your upcoming family vacation or corporate rental, with free parking our comfortable home is in the quiet neighborhood of Mission Valley which is centrally located close to all of San Diegos attractions including downtown.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2913 Villas Way
2913 Villas Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1762 sqft
Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning 3B/2.5BA home available in the highly desirable Escala community in Mission Valley! Featuring 1762 SF of living space over three floor levels.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8211 Station Village Lane #1210
8211 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1538 sqft
8211 Station Village Lane #1210 Available 08/05/20 Newly Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath in Resort Style Complex The Lido in Mission Valley - Luxury unit in The Lido in Mission Valley, available now! Furnished spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath includes granite
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2220 Camino De La Reina #101
2220 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
993 sqft
2220 Camino De La Reina #101 Available 08/07/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 977 SQFT Mission Valley/ San Diego Condo - Beautiful condo in the River Colony Complex. The spacious condo features a kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets.
