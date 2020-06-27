Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

9788 Guisante Terrace Available 09/01/19 Townhome being shown to prospective Tenants on Saturday, August 3rd at 1:00 PM. - Villa Monterey luxury townhome available 09/01/2019.



Gorgeously remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, freshly repainted, new HVAC and custom window coverings, direct access from an attached two-car garage, interior laundry room, and bedroom ceiling fans are just a few of the outstanding features of this Tierrasanta townhome. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. Flooring is a combination of laminate, tile, and carpeting where appropriate. Private patio area off the dining room for entertaining or a secure place for your pets. Villa Monterey park-like community affords Tenants with an Olympic-sized swimming pool, clubhouse, spa, tennis courts, as well as an RV parking lot. The property comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, washing machine, clothing dryer, built-in microwave, range/oven, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.



The owner covers the HOA fees, while Tenants are to be financially responsible for all utilities, such as electricity, natural gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications. Please express your interest in renting this superb property at 9788 Guisante Terrace as well as providing your contact information. Briefly explain who would be occupying the home as well as an estimate of your income and FICO credit score(s). Respectfully, those with poor credit history need not apply.



