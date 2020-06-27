All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

9788 Guisante Terrace

9788 Guisante Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9788 Guisante Terrace, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
9788 Guisante Terrace Available 09/01/19 Townhome being shown to prospective Tenants on Saturday, August 3rd at 1:00 PM. - Villa Monterey luxury townhome available 09/01/2019.

Gorgeously remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, freshly repainted, new HVAC and custom window coverings, direct access from an attached two-car garage, interior laundry room, and bedroom ceiling fans are just a few of the outstanding features of this Tierrasanta townhome. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. Flooring is a combination of laminate, tile, and carpeting where appropriate. Private patio area off the dining room for entertaining or a secure place for your pets. Villa Monterey park-like community affords Tenants with an Olympic-sized swimming pool, clubhouse, spa, tennis courts, as well as an RV parking lot. The property comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, washing machine, clothing dryer, built-in microwave, range/oven, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.

The owner covers the HOA fees, while Tenants are to be financially responsible for all utilities, such as electricity, natural gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications. Please express your interest in renting this superb property at 9788 Guisante Terrace as well as providing your contact information. Briefly explain who would be occupying the home as well as an estimate of your income and FICO credit score(s). Respectfully, those with poor credit history need not apply.

(RLNE4379355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9788 Guisante Terrace have any available units?
9788 Guisante Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9788 Guisante Terrace have?
Some of 9788 Guisante Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9788 Guisante Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9788 Guisante Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9788 Guisante Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9788 Guisante Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9788 Guisante Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9788 Guisante Terrace offers parking.
Does 9788 Guisante Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9788 Guisante Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9788 Guisante Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 9788 Guisante Terrace has a pool.
Does 9788 Guisante Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9788 Guisante Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9788 Guisante Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9788 Guisante Terrace has units with dishwashers.
