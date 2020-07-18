All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9693 Caminito Del Vida.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9693 Caminito Del Vida
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

9693 Caminito Del Vida

9693 Caminito Del Vida · (858) 877-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9693 Caminito Del Vida, San Diego, CA 92121
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Terrific town home, end unit with upgrades galore. Very open floor plan and spacious feel with beautiful wood grained flooring throughout the downstairs. There is also a private patio downstairs that lets the outside in and features a full size laundry closet. The kitchen boasts plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Two assigned parking spaces with plenty of guest parking spaces. Awesome location within the complex as well as in the community. The community is complete with a pool & spa, park, BBQ and picnic area. Close to UCSD, UTC, and 5 freeway. HOA covers sewer and trash, tenant pays all other utilities. No pets please.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 8/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9693 Caminito Del Vida have any available units?
9693 Caminito Del Vida has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9693 Caminito Del Vida have?
Some of 9693 Caminito Del Vida's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9693 Caminito Del Vida currently offering any rent specials?
9693 Caminito Del Vida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9693 Caminito Del Vida pet-friendly?
No, 9693 Caminito Del Vida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9693 Caminito Del Vida offer parking?
Yes, 9693 Caminito Del Vida offers parking.
Does 9693 Caminito Del Vida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9693 Caminito Del Vida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9693 Caminito Del Vida have a pool?
Yes, 9693 Caminito Del Vida has a pool.
Does 9693 Caminito Del Vida have accessible units?
No, 9693 Caminito Del Vida does not have accessible units.
Does 9693 Caminito Del Vida have units with dishwashers?
No, 9693 Caminito Del Vida does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9693 Caminito Del Vida?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St
San Diego, CA 92104
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity