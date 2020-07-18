9693 Caminito Del Vida

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

Terrific town home, end unit with upgrades galore. Very open floor plan and spacious feel with beautiful wood grained flooring throughout the downstairs. There is also a private patio downstairs that lets the outside in and features a full size laundry closet. The kitchen boasts plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Two assigned parking spaces with plenty of guest parking spaces. Awesome location within the complex as well as in the community. The community is complete with a pool & spa, park, BBQ and picnic area. Close to UCSD, UTC, and 5 freeway. HOA covers sewer and trash, tenant pays all other utilities. No pets please.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 8/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

