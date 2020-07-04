All apartments in San Diego
966 Tourmaline St - 2
966 Tourmaline St - 2

966 Tourmaline Street · No Longer Available
Location

966 Tourmaline Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Just blocks away from the beach is this 2BR 1BTH townhome. It has two parking spots with a nice outdoor patio and private washer/dryer. Downstairs you will find a very open floorplan with living room and kitchen. Upstairs houses two bedrooms with a full bathroom.

This home is detached from a second unit off of the main street. Very private within walking distance from the beach. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to live close proximity to the beach and for a very reasonable rent rate!

Water, sewer, and trash removal are all included.
To schedule your exclusive showing. . .

Please Call Evan 619.630.5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 966 Tourmaline St - 2 have any available units?
966 Tourmaline St - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 966 Tourmaline St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
966 Tourmaline St - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 966 Tourmaline St - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 966 Tourmaline St - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 966 Tourmaline St - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 966 Tourmaline St - 2 offers parking.
Does 966 Tourmaline St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 966 Tourmaline St - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 966 Tourmaline St - 2 have a pool?
No, 966 Tourmaline St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 966 Tourmaline St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 966 Tourmaline St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 966 Tourmaline St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 966 Tourmaline St - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 966 Tourmaline St - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 966 Tourmaline St - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

