Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Well-lit 2bd, 2bth townhouse w. new appliances and flooring. Located in a tree-lined community. Very safe and quiet. But centrally located and a short walk to grocery and retail stores. Community has gated and very well maintained pool, gym, jacuzzi, tennis, park and canyon trail accessed only by neighbors. $2700.00/mo, $1350.00 security deposit. Call Minh at 619-944-9188.