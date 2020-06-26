Amenities

9538 Hiker Hill Road Available 06/14/19 Spectacular Penasquitos Home with Mountain Views! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

Beautifully remodeled 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, twin home with a spacious 2-car attached garage with approx. 2107 usable sq. ft. The home rests on a spacious view lot overlooking nearby hills and open space area with an over-sized back yard perfect for entertaining. The house is located in the coveted Poway Unified School District.This home features a grand chefs dream kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner professional style gas cook top, dining island and informal breakfast area (Refrigerator included). Magnificent formal entry leads to the sophisticated and elegant living room/dining room area. The expansive living room area boasts an over-sized fireplace, built-in entertainment center and vaulted ceilings. The roomy and comfortable master bedroom/retreat showcases a beautiful fireplace, private balcony and completely remodeled master bath area. The rest of the upstairs features 3 generously sized bedrooms and guest bath and laundry area (Full sized washer and dryer included). Other upgrades include decorator paint, window treatments, new flooring, air conditioning, 2 car attached garage, lots of additional storage, raised panel doors. Close to schools, parks, shopping and easy freeway access. Pets considered with prior approval of the owner. Rental amount includes regular landscape maintenance. No Smoking, Please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



