Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9538 Hiker Hill Road
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

9538 Hiker Hill Road

9538 Hiker Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

9538 Hiker Hill Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9538 Hiker Hill Road Available 06/14/19 Spectacular Penasquitos Home with Mountain Views! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/650c24001d/9538-hiker-hill-road-san-diego-ca-92129-2863
Or call 858-239-0600

Beautifully remodeled 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, twin home with a spacious 2-car attached garage with approx. 2107 usable sq. ft. The home rests on a spacious view lot overlooking nearby hills and open space area with an over-sized back yard perfect for entertaining. The house is located in the coveted Poway Unified School District.This home features a grand chefs dream kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner professional style gas cook top, dining island and informal breakfast area (Refrigerator included). Magnificent formal entry leads to the sophisticated and elegant living room/dining room area. The expansive living room area boasts an over-sized fireplace, built-in entertainment center and vaulted ceilings. The roomy and comfortable master bedroom/retreat showcases a beautiful fireplace, private balcony and completely remodeled master bath area. The rest of the upstairs features 3 generously sized bedrooms and guest bath and laundry area (Full sized washer and dryer included). Other upgrades include decorator paint, window treatments, new flooring, air conditioning, 2 car attached garage, lots of additional storage, raised panel doors. Close to schools, parks, shopping and easy freeway access. Pets considered with prior approval of the owner. Rental amount includes regular landscape maintenance. No Smoking, Please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.

CAL-BRE# 01859951

(RLNE2436680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9538 Hiker Hill Road have any available units?
9538 Hiker Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9538 Hiker Hill Road have?
Some of 9538 Hiker Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9538 Hiker Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
9538 Hiker Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9538 Hiker Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9538 Hiker Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 9538 Hiker Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 9538 Hiker Hill Road offers parking.
Does 9538 Hiker Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9538 Hiker Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9538 Hiker Hill Road have a pool?
No, 9538 Hiker Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 9538 Hiker Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 9538 Hiker Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9538 Hiker Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9538 Hiker Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
