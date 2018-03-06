All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

9129 Village Glen Drive #175

9129 Village Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9129 Village Glen Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
9129 Village Glen Drive #175 Available 08/01/19 ***NEW LISTING: Centrally located 1 Bedroom in Woodbridge!*** - Nicely updated one bedroom condo in Woodbridge (Ruffin Road & Aero Drive). Laminate wood flooring in living areas makes for easy living maintenance, Carpet in spacious bedroom with large walk-in closet. Small private patio and one covered parking space. Washer/Dryer in the unit...AC too! Community pool/spa. Easy access to both 15 and 163 freeways. Small pet negotiable with a deposit.

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AGENT AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THIS PROPERTY. DRE#01255583

Schedule a showing online by visiting
http://www.waltershomemanagement.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and clicking "Schedule a Showing" or call/text Mike @ 858-432-8979.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AGENT AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THIS PROPERTY.

(RLNE1812068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 have any available units?
9129 Village Glen Drive #175 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 have?
Some of 9129 Village Glen Drive #175's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 currently offering any rent specials?
9129 Village Glen Drive #175 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 is pet friendly.
Does 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 offer parking?
Yes, 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 offers parking.
Does 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 have a pool?
Yes, 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 has a pool.
Does 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 have accessible units?
No, 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 does not have accessible units.
Does 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9129 Village Glen Drive #175 does not have units with dishwashers.
