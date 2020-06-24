888 W E Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

San Diego’s new Super Prime luxury high rise condo project. Pacific Gate brings together sculptural form, exquisite detailing, and levels of service not found in a residential setting. Pacific Gate "Super Prime" offers a rare chance to experience a new urban lifestyle on the city’s waterfront. This is one of a kind unit. The only 3 bedroom plus den floorplan below floor 33, also has the same outside living space as an estate unit. Enjoy the amazing views overlooking the pool, cabana & views of the ocean.