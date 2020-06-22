Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8813 Donaker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8813 Donaker St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8813 Donaker St
8813 Donaker Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8813 Donaker Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8813 Donaker St have any available units?
8813 Donaker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 8813 Donaker St currently offering any rent specials?
8813 Donaker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 Donaker St pet-friendly?
No, 8813 Donaker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 8813 Donaker St offer parking?
Yes, 8813 Donaker St does offer parking.
Does 8813 Donaker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8813 Donaker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 Donaker St have a pool?
No, 8813 Donaker St does not have a pool.
Does 8813 Donaker St have accessible units?
No, 8813 Donaker St does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 Donaker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8813 Donaker St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8813 Donaker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8813 Donaker St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University