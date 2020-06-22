All apartments in San Diego
8813 Donaker St

8813 Donaker Street · No Longer Available
Location

8813 Donaker Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8813 Donaker St have any available units?
8813 Donaker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8813 Donaker St currently offering any rent specials?
8813 Donaker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 Donaker St pet-friendly?
No, 8813 Donaker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8813 Donaker St offer parking?
Yes, 8813 Donaker St does offer parking.
Does 8813 Donaker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8813 Donaker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 Donaker St have a pool?
No, 8813 Donaker St does not have a pool.
Does 8813 Donaker St have accessible units?
No, 8813 Donaker St does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 Donaker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8813 Donaker St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8813 Donaker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8813 Donaker St does not have units with air conditioning.
