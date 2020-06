Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous light & bright 2 BR/2.5 BA Corner Unit! One of the best locations in the complex! NEW carpet upstairs & downstairs! NEW hot water heater! Updated kitchen boasts granite countertops and newer cabinetry. Patio off dining area. Cozy fireplace in living room. Both bedrooms upstairs with attached bathrooms and private balconies. Attached 2 car garage! Washer/Dryer in unit! Close to shopping, dining, and UCSD!