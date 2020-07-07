All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

8545 Gold Coast Drive

8545 Gold Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8545 Gold Coast Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8545 Gold Coast Drive Available 08/19/19 Two Story Mira Mesa home with upgrades, walk to Park and School - This two story home has been upgraded with Wood Laminate flooring thru out and it is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2512 esf. It has a newer upgraded kitchen. Two bedrooms down stairs and Two bedrooms upstairs. Ceiling fans thru out and a 2 car Garage. Upstairs is a 2nd larger Family Room with a walk out Balcony deck with Views to the Southwest. Easy access to local Shopping and walk to Mason Elementary and Mesa Verde Park. Fresh paint and new window blinds. Great central location in Mira Mesa.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8545 Gold Coast Drive have any available units?
8545 Gold Coast Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8545 Gold Coast Drive have?
Some of 8545 Gold Coast Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8545 Gold Coast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8545 Gold Coast Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8545 Gold Coast Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8545 Gold Coast Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8545 Gold Coast Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8545 Gold Coast Drive offers parking.
Does 8545 Gold Coast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8545 Gold Coast Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8545 Gold Coast Drive have a pool?
No, 8545 Gold Coast Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8545 Gold Coast Drive have accessible units?
No, 8545 Gold Coast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8545 Gold Coast Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8545 Gold Coast Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

