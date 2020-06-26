All apartments in San Diego
8523 Aspect Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

8523 Aspect Drive

8523 Aspect Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8523 Aspect Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Gorgeous Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Home Office Condo in Mission Valley! - Lovely Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Office Condo in Mission Valley!
Come home to a beautiful fully furnished home! In one of San Diego premiere areas (Fashion Hills) in the heart of San Diego.
The neighborhood location, location is less than five minutes away: San Diego high-end Fashion Valley Shopping Center, 38 theater screens, 18-hole championship golf course and driving ranges, jogging and biking trails along San Diego River to Mission Bay. Largest YMCA in San Diego with two pools, work out rooms, basketball court, not to mention (two trolley stops, and three Starbucks)
Ten minutes away Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, famous Balboa Park, its museums, theaters and zoo, Old Town, Gaslight, North Park, Beaches. It is in the center of what is happening and fun

This convenient, comfortable and stylish condo is located in desirable Mission Valley! You will be greeted by a lovely entryway.
The living area is open concept, perfect for entertaining! The fully equipped kitchen is great for your inner chef. The patio also is equipped with a bar-b-q grill for your grilling needs and relaxing al fresco for those awesome San Diego weather. The elegantly decorated bedrooms are cozy for a restful nights sleep. The office space is open and airy for your work at home needs. Fully equipped with all linens, just bring your clothes and begin relaxing!! Cable TV, internet and all utilities (with a reasonable limit) included.

The home's amenities are as follows:

Private patio
Washer/dryer
Business-grade internet and smart TVs
Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, microwave oven, linens, kitchenware, etc.
Pool, spa, rec room

The neighborhood location, location:
Less than five minutes away: San Diego high-end Fashion Valley Shopping Center, 38 theater screens, 18-hole championship golf course and driving ranges, jogging and biking trails along San Diego River to Mission Bay. Largest YMCA in San Diego with two pools, work out rooms, basketball court, not to mention (two trolley stops, and three Starbucks)
Ten minutes away Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, famous Balboa Park, its museums, theaters and zoo, Old Town, Gaslight, North Park, Beaches. It is in the center of what is happening and fun.

2 MONTH MINIMUM
AVAILABLE NOW !!
Rent $4000
Security Deposit $4000
Cleaning Fee $250
Application Fee $40 per applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8523 Aspect Drive have any available units?
8523 Aspect Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8523 Aspect Drive have?
Some of 8523 Aspect Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8523 Aspect Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8523 Aspect Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8523 Aspect Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8523 Aspect Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8523 Aspect Drive offer parking?
No, 8523 Aspect Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8523 Aspect Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8523 Aspect Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8523 Aspect Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8523 Aspect Drive has a pool.
Does 8523 Aspect Drive have accessible units?
No, 8523 Aspect Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8523 Aspect Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8523 Aspect Drive has units with dishwashers.
