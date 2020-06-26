8523 Aspect Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool basketball court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Gorgeous Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Home Office Condo in Mission Valley! - Lovely Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Office Condo in Mission Valley!

Come home to a beautiful fully furnished home! In one of San Diego premiere areas (Fashion Hills) in the heart of San Diego.

The neighborhood location, location is less than five minutes away: San Diego high-end Fashion Valley Shopping Center, 38 theater screens, 18-hole championship golf course and driving ranges, jogging and biking trails along San Diego River to Mission Bay. Largest YMCA in San Diego with two pools, work out rooms, basketball court, not to mention (two trolley stops, and three Starbucks)

Ten minutes away Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, famous Balboa Park, its museums, theaters and zoo, Old Town, Gaslight, North Park, Beaches. It is in the center of what is happening and fun



This convenient, comfortable and stylish condo is located in desirable Mission Valley! You will be greeted by a lovely entryway.

The living area is open concept, perfect for entertaining! The fully equipped kitchen is great for your inner chef. The patio also is equipped with a bar-b-q grill for your grilling needs and relaxing al fresco for those awesome San Diego weather. The elegantly decorated bedrooms are cozy for a restful nights sleep. The office space is open and airy for your work at home needs. Fully equipped with all linens, just bring your clothes and begin relaxing!! Cable TV, internet and all utilities (with a reasonable limit) included.



The home's amenities are as follows:



Private patio

Washer/dryer

Business-grade internet and smart TVs

Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, microwave oven, linens, kitchenware, etc.

Pool, spa, rec room



The neighborhood location, location:

2 MONTH MINIMUM

AVAILABLE NOW !!

Rent $4000

Security Deposit $4000

Cleaning Fee $250

Application Fee $40 per applicant



No Pets Allowed



