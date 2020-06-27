All apartments in San Diego
8355 Capricorn Way #16

8355 Capricorn Way · No Longer Available
Location

8355 Capricorn Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
8355 Capricorn Way #16 Available 08/09/19 Fabulous Upper Condo Nestled Amongst The Trees - This fabulous condo has beautiful designer faux wood vinyl planking throughout and custom paint!

Your kitchen is bright with all appliances and granite counter tops. You'll enjoy creating your culinary delights in this kitchen with two windows looking out to this lush community.

The dining area has a ceiling fan and adjacent living room is very large for all your furniture. Sliding glass doors to your huge balcony that overlooks the pool. It provides shade and is the perfect spot for outdoor dining. An extra perk; there are front end loading washer and a dryer enclosed in balcony closet. No need to use the onsite laundromat.

This condo also features two master suites with full bathrooms attached.
Each bedroom is spacious and each boasts two large closets.

Your final perk - water is included in the rent!

Renters Insurance Required

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2717590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8355 Capricorn Way #16 have any available units?
8355 Capricorn Way #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8355 Capricorn Way #16 have?
Some of 8355 Capricorn Way #16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8355 Capricorn Way #16 currently offering any rent specials?
8355 Capricorn Way #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8355 Capricorn Way #16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8355 Capricorn Way #16 is pet friendly.
Does 8355 Capricorn Way #16 offer parking?
No, 8355 Capricorn Way #16 does not offer parking.
Does 8355 Capricorn Way #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8355 Capricorn Way #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8355 Capricorn Way #16 have a pool?
Yes, 8355 Capricorn Way #16 has a pool.
Does 8355 Capricorn Way #16 have accessible units?
No, 8355 Capricorn Way #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 8355 Capricorn Way #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8355 Capricorn Way #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
