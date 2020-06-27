Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

8355 Capricorn Way #16 Available 08/09/19 Fabulous Upper Condo Nestled Amongst The Trees - This fabulous condo has beautiful designer faux wood vinyl planking throughout and custom paint!



Your kitchen is bright with all appliances and granite counter tops. You'll enjoy creating your culinary delights in this kitchen with two windows looking out to this lush community.



The dining area has a ceiling fan and adjacent living room is very large for all your furniture. Sliding glass doors to your huge balcony that overlooks the pool. It provides shade and is the perfect spot for outdoor dining. An extra perk; there are front end loading washer and a dryer enclosed in balcony closet. No need to use the onsite laundromat.



This condo also features two master suites with full bathrooms attached.

Each bedroom is spacious and each boasts two large closets.



Your final perk - water is included in the rent!



Renters Insurance Required



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2717590)