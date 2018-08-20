All apartments in San Diego
8248 Guppy Court
Last updated May 8 2020

8248 Guppy Court

8248 Guppy Court · No Longer Available
Location

8248 Guppy Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful San Diego home for rent in the sought after neighborhood of PARK VILLAGE. Sparkling clean 4 bed 2.5 bath 2300 sq ft upgraded home located at the end of a cul de sac. Open floor plan with skylights and dramatic windows showcasing beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Swim in your own private pool and relax in jacuzzi. Well-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher and range are new. Large master suite has balcony and 2 walk in closets. Master bath has walk in shower and jacuzzi tub with separate commode area. 3 good sized bedrooms. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Laundry room and separate powder room located on first floor. Finished 3 car garage with large storage cabinets and shelves. $4300/month rent (weekly pool service included). Turn key ready, available now with approved credit application. 1 month security deposit and 12 month lease. Text 619-954-1311 to see 8248 Guppy Ct SD 92129. Additional security deposit for small pets. Social distancing will be observed and home will be disinfected after each showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8248 Guppy Court have any available units?
8248 Guppy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8248 Guppy Court have?
Some of 8248 Guppy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8248 Guppy Court currently offering any rent specials?
8248 Guppy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8248 Guppy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8248 Guppy Court is pet friendly.
Does 8248 Guppy Court offer parking?
Yes, 8248 Guppy Court offers parking.
Does 8248 Guppy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8248 Guppy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8248 Guppy Court have a pool?
Yes, 8248 Guppy Court has a pool.
Does 8248 Guppy Court have accessible units?
No, 8248 Guppy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8248 Guppy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8248 Guppy Court has units with dishwashers.

