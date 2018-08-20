8248 Guppy Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful San Diego home for rent in the sought after neighborhood of PARK VILLAGE. Sparkling clean 4 bed 2.5 bath 2300 sq ft upgraded home located at the end of a cul de sac. Open floor plan with skylights and dramatic windows showcasing beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Swim in your own private pool and relax in jacuzzi. Well-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher and range are new. Large master suite has balcony and 2 walk in closets. Master bath has walk in shower and jacuzzi tub with separate commode area. 3 good sized bedrooms. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Laundry room and separate powder room located on first floor. Finished 3 car garage with large storage cabinets and shelves. $4300/month rent (weekly pool service included). Turn key ready, available now with approved credit application. 1 month security deposit and 12 month lease. Text 619-954-1311 to see 8248 Guppy Ct SD 92129. Additional security deposit for small pets. Social distancing will be observed and home will be disinfected after each showing.