8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Condo in the Heart of Mission Valley! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



This upgraded, 2nd floor corner unit in the Missions at Rio Vista community features large living spaces with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer in-unit. The large dining and living areas open to a private balcony. Both bedrooms feature ceiling fans and walk-in closets. The jack-and-jill style bathroom opens to both the living room and the guest bedroom. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. The community features a club house, gym, pool and spa!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2125

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley/ Rio Vista

- PARKING: 2 reserved spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 2002



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4925490)