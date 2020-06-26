All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905

8232 Station Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8232 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Condo in the Heart of Mission Valley! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

This upgraded, 2nd floor corner unit in the Missions at Rio Vista community features large living spaces with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer in-unit. The large dining and living areas open to a private balcony. Both bedrooms feature ceiling fans and walk-in closets. The jack-and-jill style bathroom opens to both the living room and the guest bedroom. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. The community features a club house, gym, pool and spa!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2125
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley/ Rio Vista
- PARKING: 2 reserved spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 2002

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4925490)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 have any available units?
8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 have?
Some of 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 currently offering any rent specials?
8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 is pet friendly.
Does 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 offer parking?
Yes, 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 offers parking.
Does 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 have a pool?
Yes, 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 has a pool.
Does 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 have accessible units?
No, 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8232 Station Village Ln Unit 1905 does not have units with dishwashers.
