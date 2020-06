Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court

8090 Via San Saba Available 07/01/20 UTC Townhome - Large end unit in the heart of UTC. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Master suite. Formal entry. large rooms. 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer. Private patio and balcony. Pool and spa across the street. Community also includes tennis courts, BBQ areas and parks.

Near UCSD and walking to the newly renovated UTC mall/lifestyle center.



Please call our office to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.



(RLNE4945297)