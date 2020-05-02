Amenities

7964-G Mission Center Court Available 03/22/19 Mission Valley, 7964-G Mission Center Court -Great Location Close to All!! - Extremely well maintained 2 story unit in the Park Villas North complex. Spacious open kitchen with plenty of counter space. Half bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Bedroom #1 has a walk in closet. Bedroom #2 has mirrored wardrobe doors. 1 Covered parking space in controlled access parking lot. Community pool, spa, BBQs and laundry. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3772152)