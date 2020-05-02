All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7964-G Mission Center Court

7964 Mission Center Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7964 Mission Center Ct, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
7964-G Mission Center Court Available 03/22/19 Mission Valley, 7964-G Mission Center Court -Great Location Close to All!! - Extremely well maintained 2 story unit in the Park Villas North complex. Spacious open kitchen with plenty of counter space. Half bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Bedroom #1 has a walk in closet. Bedroom #2 has mirrored wardrobe doors. 1 Covered parking space in controlled access parking lot. Community pool, spa, BBQs and laundry. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3772152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7964-G Mission Center Court have any available units?
7964-G Mission Center Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7964-G Mission Center Court have?
Some of 7964-G Mission Center Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7964-G Mission Center Court currently offering any rent specials?
7964-G Mission Center Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7964-G Mission Center Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7964-G Mission Center Court is pet friendly.
Does 7964-G Mission Center Court offer parking?
Yes, 7964-G Mission Center Court offers parking.
Does 7964-G Mission Center Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7964-G Mission Center Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7964-G Mission Center Court have a pool?
Yes, 7964-G Mission Center Court has a pool.
Does 7964-G Mission Center Court have accessible units?
No, 7964-G Mission Center Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7964-G Mission Center Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7964-G Mission Center Court has units with dishwashers.
