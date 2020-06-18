7958 Mission Center Court #I

Amenities

Updated 2B/1.5BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Updated 2B/1.5BA condo available for lease in the Park Villas North community in Mission Valley, and features 972 SF over two floors. Two reserved parking spaces (one covered, one uncovered). Small balcony overlooking community w/ storage closet. Spacious living room off front entry w/ wall unit a/c. Separate dining area off kitchen w/ access to balcony. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops w/ backsplash, & custom cabinets. Half bath on main living level w/ full bathroom upstairs. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Second floor bathroom features shower/tub combo w/ tile accents. Great location in Mission Valley w/ access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, & freeway access!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1895

- WASHER/DRYER: Community laundry room near unit

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtbqT9L1PT4

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (one covered, one uncovered)

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1973



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tub jets (will not be maintained by landlord), water spigot at kitchen sink is not hooked up and does not operate. Wall heat does not function and three space heaters will be provided to tenants.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



