All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7958 Mission Center Court #I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7958 Mission Center Court #I
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

7958 Mission Center Court #I

7958 Mission Center Court · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7958 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7958 Mission Center Court #I · Avail. now

$1,920

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Updated 2B/1.5BA Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Updated 2B/1.5BA condo available for lease in the Park Villas North community in Mission Valley, and features 972 SF over two floors. Two reserved parking spaces (one covered, one uncovered). Small balcony overlooking community w/ storage closet. Spacious living room off front entry w/ wall unit a/c. Separate dining area off kitchen w/ access to balcony. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops w/ backsplash, & custom cabinets. Half bath on main living level w/ full bathroom upstairs. Master bedroom features walk-in closet. Second floor bathroom features shower/tub combo w/ tile accents. Great location in Mission Valley w/ access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, & freeway access!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1895
- WASHER/DRYER: Community laundry room near unit
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtbqT9L1PT4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces (one covered, one uncovered)
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1973

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tub jets (will not be maintained by landlord), water spigot at kitchen sink is not hooked up and does not operate. Wall heat does not function and three space heaters will be provided to tenants.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5925695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7958 Mission Center Court #I have any available units?
7958 Mission Center Court #I has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7958 Mission Center Court #I have?
Some of 7958 Mission Center Court #I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7958 Mission Center Court #I currently offering any rent specials?
7958 Mission Center Court #I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7958 Mission Center Court #I pet-friendly?
No, 7958 Mission Center Court #I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7958 Mission Center Court #I offer parking?
Yes, 7958 Mission Center Court #I offers parking.
Does 7958 Mission Center Court #I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7958 Mission Center Court #I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7958 Mission Center Court #I have a pool?
Yes, 7958 Mission Center Court #I has a pool.
Does 7958 Mission Center Court #I have accessible units?
No, 7958 Mission Center Court #I does not have accessible units.
Does 7958 Mission Center Court #I have units with dishwashers?
No, 7958 Mission Center Court #I does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7958 Mission Center Court #I?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity