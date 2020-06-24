All apartments in San Diego
7955 Playmor Terrace Unit 7955

7955 Playmor Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7955 Playmor Terrace, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Furnished 1,000 square foot condo unit in the University City neighborhood in San Diego, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and assigned parking which is a mere 70 feet from the front door. It is conveniently situated within a ten-minute walk to nearby shops, eateries, and entertainment. Exterior features include a beautiful patio with table, chairs and plantperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the unit features AC and heater for climate control, full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort excluding the kitchen and bathrooms that have more durable tiled floors, and plenty of storage space. The lovely kitchen consists of stylish rustic cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are generously spacious with ample closet storage space. For vehicle parking, two parking sports are included: 1 covered and 1 uncovered.

Owner pays all the utilities: gas, electric, water, cable TV, internet and Wi-Fi.

Nearby parks:
Doyle Community Park, La Jolla Colony Park and UTC Mall dog park

Nearby Schools:
Doyle Elementary School - 0.26 miles, 9/10
University City High School - 0.48 miles, 9/10
Spreckels Elementary School - 0.87 miles, 6/10
Kadima Independent Day School - 0.81 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
201 Super Loop Counterclockwise - 0.3 miles
41 Fashion Valley UCSD - 0.3 miles
50 Downtown San Diego - UTC via Regents Rd - 0.3 miles
105 Old Town - University City - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4666626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

