7955 Playmor Terrace Unit 7955

Furnished 1,000 square foot condo unit in the University City neighborhood in San Diego, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and assigned parking which is a mere 70 feet from the front door. It is conveniently situated within a ten-minute walk to nearby shops, eateries, and entertainment. Exterior features include a beautiful patio with table, chairs and plantperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the unit features AC and heater for climate control, full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort excluding the kitchen and bathrooms that have more durable tiled floors, and plenty of storage space. The lovely kitchen consists of stylish rustic cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are generously spacious with ample closet storage space. For vehicle parking, two parking sports are included: 1 covered and 1 uncovered.



Owner pays all the utilities: gas, electric, water, cable TV, internet and Wi-Fi.



Nearby parks:

Doyle Community Park, La Jolla Colony Park and UTC Mall dog park



Nearby Schools:

Doyle Elementary School - 0.26 miles, 9/10

University City High School - 0.48 miles, 9/10

Spreckels Elementary School - 0.87 miles, 6/10

Kadima Independent Day School - 0.81 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

201 Super Loop Counterclockwise - 0.3 miles

41 Fashion Valley UCSD - 0.3 miles

50 Downtown San Diego - UTC via Regents Rd - 0.3 miles

105 Old Town - University City - 0.3 miles



