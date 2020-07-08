All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7848 Alcamo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7848 Alcamo Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

7848 Alcamo Road

7848 Alcamo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7848 Alcamo Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mira Mesa, 7848 Alcamo Road, Spacious 1722 sqft! - Click on or copy and paste the the link to view a 3D Virtual tour of this property at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ss6LmU4geUR

Beautifully remodeled, spacious, single level boasting 1722 square feet! Guests will love gathering in the large eat-in kitchen with gorgeous on trend light gray cabinets, crisp, white countertop, stainless steel appliances and recessed lights. Newer, neutral flooring throughout with upgraded vinyl wood plank flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Plenty of space to spread out with both a living and a roomy family room. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with newer vanities & countertops. A whole house fan plus a ceiling fan in the master bedroom and family room help to cool the house. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage and minutes to school. This one is a must see!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7848 Alcamo Road have any available units?
7848 Alcamo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7848 Alcamo Road have?
Some of 7848 Alcamo Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7848 Alcamo Road currently offering any rent specials?
7848 Alcamo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7848 Alcamo Road pet-friendly?
No, 7848 Alcamo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7848 Alcamo Road offer parking?
Yes, 7848 Alcamo Road offers parking.
Does 7848 Alcamo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7848 Alcamo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7848 Alcamo Road have a pool?
No, 7848 Alcamo Road does not have a pool.
Does 7848 Alcamo Road have accessible units?
No, 7848 Alcamo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7848 Alcamo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7848 Alcamo Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University