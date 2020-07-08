Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Mira Mesa, 7848 Alcamo Road, Spacious 1722 sqft! - Click on or copy and paste the the link to view a 3D Virtual tour of this property at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ss6LmU4geUR



Beautifully remodeled, spacious, single level boasting 1722 square feet! Guests will love gathering in the large eat-in kitchen with gorgeous on trend light gray cabinets, crisp, white countertop, stainless steel appliances and recessed lights. Newer, neutral flooring throughout with upgraded vinyl wood plank flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Plenty of space to spread out with both a living and a roomy family room. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with newer vanities & countertops. A whole house fan plus a ceiling fan in the master bedroom and family room help to cool the house. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage and minutes to school. This one is a must see!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



